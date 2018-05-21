Acrobat Francis Croft on Language, Movement and Cirque du Soleil

When over fifty Cirque du Soleil acrobats from eighteen countries around the world rehearse for Corteo, which opens Thursday, May 24, at 1STBANK Center, language can be a stumbling block, says acrobat Francis Croft. He's from Montreal, and his first language is French. Other acrobats speak Russian, Italian or Polish. Almost everyone speaks English — more or less — but with eighteen dialects, cast members often struggle to understand each other’s words. Even so, that doesn’t stop communication.

As the acrobats choreograph and rehearse, Croft says they express themselves through gestures, not always relying on fluency in English.

EXPAND Cirque du Soleil's Corteo. Lucas Saporiti

“It’s a very rich experience,” says Croft, who spent fifteen years as a professional gymnast before launching his career as a performer and ultimately joining Cirque in 2017. “Sometimes we don’t speak English very well, and it’s very interesting to see us understand each other, even if we don’t speak the same language. You learn a lot about communication and how it’s not all about words.”