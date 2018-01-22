Cirque du Soleil Will Bring Corteo to Colorado

Cirque du Soleil will bring its dazzling production of Corteo to Broomfield's 1STBANK Center May 24 to 27 and Loveland's Budweiser Event Center from May 31 to June 3.

The production will include 51 performers, including acrobats, clowns, musicians and actors, and promises to be as breathtaking and death-defying as any Cirque du Soleil production.