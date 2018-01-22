 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Corteo, by Cirque du SoleilEXPAND
Corteo, by Cirque du Soleil
Lucas Saporiti

Cirque du Soleil Will Bring Corteo to Colorado

Westword Staff | January 22, 2018 | 10:51am
AA

Cirque du Soleil will bring its dazzling production of Corteo to Broomfield's 1STBANK Center May 24 to 27 and Loveland's Budweiser Event Center from May 31 to June 3.

The production will include 51 performers, including acrobats, clowns, musicians and actors, and promises to be as breathtaking and death-defying as any Cirque du Soleil production.

Related Stories

Corteo, by Cirque du Soleil.EXPAND
Corteo, by Cirque du Soleil.
Lucas Saporiti

Corteo, which has been seen by 8 million people around the world, tells the story of a clown picturing his own funeral, which takes place at a carnival and is witnessed by angels.

General ticket sales begin February 2. For more information, visit Cirque du Soleil online.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

©2018 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >