Cleon Peterson Brings "Endless War" to the Source Hotel and Market Hall

War has broken out in the soon-to-open Source Hotel and Market Hall in RiNo. It's going to be endless, and artist Cleon Peterson, who got the commission, is responsible.

"They asked me to come, and it was a good opportunity for me to do something that's a sister project to the Museum of Contemporary Art show," says the Los Angeles street artist, whose Cleon Peterson: Shadow of Men opened on February 2 at the MCA, where it runs through May 27. "The theme of that show is violence, which got inspired because of where we are in the wars with Afghanistan and Iraq. Violence was going on, but here we are so far away, we are almost apathetic to it."

"Endless War," Peterson's striking mural at the Source, is large, loud and violent, yet cartoony enough to not feel threatening. It's something you'll want to ponder with each visit — and you'll be able to: Unlike Peterson's mural that currently wraps the MCA building, this piece is permanent.