Cliffside Shop Pops Up on Bastille Wall in Eldorado Canyon

The pop-up could only be reached by climbing routes of varying difficulty on the rock face.

There are pop-up shops, and then there are pop-waaaay-up shops. Boulder-based company Cocona used its 37.5 Technology, a patented material designed to manage and maintain optimal core temperature, to open the Cliffside Shop 300 feet above the ground on the Bastille Wall in Eldorado Canyon.

The Cliffside Shop popped up on August 3 and August 4 only; the short time frame was designed to keep the project's footprint small in the popular park. But even in those two days, it served a dual purpose: to get climbers gear when — and where — they need it most, and to raise money for access and preservation of public lands.