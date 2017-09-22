Lydia Moyer Brings Unsettling Political Videos to Alamo Tonight

When white supremacists and anti-racists clashed on the University of Virginia campus in Charlottesville, Lydia Moyer, who teaches at the school, was out of town. It's not surprising that the experimental media-maker was traveling: For the past few years, she has worked on a series of short movies, including The Forcing, about what it feels like to know there are huge historical events afoot – think glaciers melting and Ferguson erupting in protest after a police officer killed Michael Brown — all around her, even as her life is centered on mundane activities like gardening.

As Charlottesville turned into a battleground over fascism, she wound up watching the clashes from behind her laptop in Helsinki, where she was visiting at the time, clicking on news stories to try to follow what was happening. And when she returned home, a few days after the clashes, she came back to a stunned city.

"I think it was actually very traumatic for people in the community and people at the university," she says. "I think there is a lot of shame. I think people who didn't participate have a lot of consternation, and people who did are traumatized by the violence they witnessed. I think it's palpable in the community — in that sense, people are going about their lives and eating dinner out."