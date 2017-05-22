Book This: These Are the Winners of the Colorado Book Awards

EXPAND Top row, left to right: Diane Les Becquets, Carter Wilson, Wayne Miller. Bottom row: Ashlee Cowles, Barbara Nickless, Carrie Vaughn, Mona Awad. Colorado Book Awards

Get ready to bust out those library cards. On May 21, the winners of the Colorado Book Awards were announced. Among the selection are a biography of Theodore Roosevelt, a primer in counting via the weird world of octopuses (and their three hearts and nine brains), and a history of Colorado.

The winners of the awards, hosted by Colorado Humanities, include:

Anthology

Found: Short Stories by Rocky Mountain Fiction Writers, edited by Mario Acevedo (RMFW Press)

Biography

Rough Riders: Theodore Roosevelt, His Cowboy Regiment, and the Immortal Charge Up San Juan Hill by Mark Lee Gardner (William Morrow)

Children’s Literature

Octopuses One to Ten by Ellen Jackson, illustrations by Robin Page (Beach Lane Books)

Creative Nonfiction

The Man Who Thought He Owned Water: On the Brink with American Farms, Cities, and Food by Tershia d'Elgin (University Press of Colorado)

General Fiction

Breaking Wild: A Novel by Diane Les Becquets (Berkley Books)

General Nonfiction

Colorado Then & Now by Grant Collier (Collier Publishing, LLC)

Genre Fiction

Amaryllis and Other Stories by Carrie Vaughn (Fairwood Press)

History

Coyote Valley: Deep History in the High Rockies by Thomas G. Andrews (Harvard University Press)

Juvenile Literature

Waiting for Augusta by Jessica Lawson (Simon & Schuster)

Literary Fiction

13 Ways of Looking at a Fat Girl by Mona Awad (Penguin Books)

Mystery

Blood on the Tracks by Barbara Nickless (Thomas & Mercer)

Poetry

Post-: Poems by Wayne Miller (Milkweed Editions)

Thriller

Revelation: A Thriller by Carter Wilson (Oceanview Publishing)

Young Adult Literature

Beneath Wandering Stars by Ashlee Cowles (Merit Press)

