Book This: These Are the Winners of the Colorado Book Awards
|
Top row, left to right: Diane Les Becquets, Carter Wilson, Wayne Miller. Bottom row: Ashlee Cowles, Barbara Nickless, Carrie Vaughn, Mona Awad.
Colorado Book Awards
Get ready to bust out those library cards. On May 21, the winners of the Colorado Book Awards were announced. Among the selection are a biography of Theodore Roosevelt, a primer in counting via the weird world of octopuses (and their three hearts and nine brains), and a history of Colorado.
The winners of the awards, hosted by Colorado Humanities, include:
Anthology
Found: Short Stories by Rocky Mountain Fiction Writers, edited by Mario Acevedo (RMFW Press)
Biography
Rough Riders: Theodore Roosevelt, His Cowboy Regiment, and the Immortal Charge Up San Juan Hill by Mark Lee Gardner (William Morrow)
Children’s Literature
Octopuses One to Ten by Ellen Jackson, illustrations by Robin Page (Beach Lane Books)
Creative Nonfiction
The Man Who Thought He Owned Water: On the Brink with American Farms, Cities, and Food by Tershia d'Elgin (University Press of Colorado)
General Fiction
Breaking Wild: A Novel by Diane Les Becquets (Berkley Books)
General Nonfiction
Colorado Then & Now by Grant Collier (Collier Publishing, LLC)
Genre Fiction
Amaryllis and Other Stories by Carrie Vaughn (Fairwood Press)
History
Coyote Valley: Deep History in the High Rockies by Thomas G. Andrews (Harvard University Press)
Juvenile Literature
Waiting for Augusta by Jessica Lawson (Simon & Schuster)
Literary Fiction
13 Ways of Looking at a Fat Girl by Mona Awad (Penguin Books)
Mystery
Blood on the Tracks by Barbara Nickless (Thomas & Mercer)
Poetry
Post-: Poems by Wayne Miller (Milkweed Editions)
Thriller
Revelation: A Thriller by Carter Wilson (Oceanview Publishing)
Young Adult Literature
Beneath Wandering Stars by Ashlee Cowles (Merit Press)
