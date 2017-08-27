 


Reader: Parents Should Keep Kids Quiet at Ballet and Other Arts Events!
Colorado Ballet blog

Reader: Parents Should Keep Kids Quiet at Ballet and Other Arts Events!

Westword Staff | August 27, 2017 | 7:47am
Changes are afoot at the Colorado Ballet. Principal dancer Maria Mosina retired, soloist Asuka Sasaki took her place, and now another principal, Sharon Wehner, who danced with the company for 22 years, will move on at the end of the 2017-2018 season. But the biggest changes could be with the audience, as this reader complains:

I grew up with Colorado Ballet and was a season ticketholder for many years. I have seen our Nutcracker literally seventeen times. The last three shows I attended, I sat with families with children who talked through the entire performance. I asked them to stop and tried to talk to their parents, but they all got mad at me. I wrote to the management asking for adult-only performances or seating sections and got no reply.

CB needs to find a way to cater to adult-only audiences just like the DMNS does with its science lounge series and other events. Or prepare ushers to remind families with children about etiquette before the performance starts. Until that happens, I will not be back.

Responds Nia: 

I've been to several sold-out shows with the Colorado Ballet. I appreciate their art in Denver.

What do you think of Colorado Ballet audiences? Children in audiences in general?

