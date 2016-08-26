Colorado Crush, RiNo's Annual Street-Art Celebration, Announces Dates, Artists

EXPAND Artists from Colorado Crush 2015 , from top left: Lauren YS, Sec and Ease, David Shillinglaw, Brian Scott Hampton, Madman Art and Mpek. Lindsey Bartlett

When September rolls around, it's Colorado Crush month in RiNo. The graffiti and street-art centered event, called Crush for short, will bring local and international artists, live painting, food and drink, b-boys and plenty more to the neighborhood on September 17 and 18. From the 2700 block of Larimer Street, Crush will work its way up the alleyway, taking on concrete canvases within a ten-block radius. The repainting will start on September 12, culminating in live-painting and the final reveal.

This is the first year when the event will be a cooperative effort between the RiNo Arts District and Crush Planning Committee, which includes original Crush founders Robin Munro (Dread) and Jonathan Lamb. Led by artist Tracy Weil, co-founder of the RiNo arts district and current boardmember, the district will really step up the planning and fundraising that goes into the event.

Local artists who'll participate include Thomas Evans aka Detour 303, Taste, Illson, Joseph Martinez, Hollis and Lana, Patrick McGregor, Dread, Axel Geitmann, Zehb and more. Out-of-towners on the impressive lineup include Sense from Japan, LA's MadMan Art, Mexico City artist Beo, JB Snyder from Phoenix, Bruno and Shalack Attack from Canada, Taketo Kobiyachi from Japan, Blaine Fontana from Portland and many more still to be announced.

To get a feel for Colorado Crush, see our slideshow and round-up from last year. Here are confirmed artists (so far) for 2016's Colorado Crush:

Dulk

Jose Mertz

Woes

Detour 303

Evan Hecox

Boy Kong

Elle

Mr. Cenz

Ladies Fancywork Society

Taketo Kobiyachi

Sense

Regan Rosberg

Hollis & Lana

Brandon Styles and Keith Goble

Chad Bolsinger

Bruno and Shalack Attack

Beo

Joseph Martinez

Illson

JB Snyder

MDMN

Max Sansing

Patrick McGregor

Lindsey Kuhn

Rodwas World

Taste

Blaine Fontana

Dread

Axel Geitmann

Zehb

Tuke

Find out more about the biggest Colorado Crush ever at ColoradoCrush.org and on Facebook.

Working on the Blaine Fontana mural for Colorado Crush. Lindsey Bartlett

Half of Hollis + Lana working hard on their collaborative mural. Lindsey Bartlett

A friend of Lauren YS's works on her mural for Colorado Crush 2015. Lindsey Bartlett

Londoner David Shillinglaw works on his mural for Colorado Crush 2015. Lindsey Bartlett

Lindsey Bartlett

Max Kauffman at work on his entire house mural for Colorado Crush. Lindsey Bartlett

The son of street-artist Shitty Kitten hard at work. Lindsey Bartlett

Anthony Garcia Sr. at Colorado Crush 2015. Lindsey Bartlett

Denver's own Sandra Fettingis at Colorado Crush 2015. Lindsey Bartlett