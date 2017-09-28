Five Family-Friendly Adventures Celebrating Fall

It’s time to fall into some serious Colorado family fun, with campfires, festivals, harvest feasts and bugs galore! Some of these events are only for the weekend, but others run well into October...so get out your calendar.

EXPAND YMCA of the Rockies - Snow Mountain Ranch

Fall Fest at YMCA of the Rockies – Snow Mountain Ranch

September 29 to October 1

1101 Colorado Road 53, Granby

At Snow Mountain Ranch, you and your clan can experience all the fall fixings: Hayrides at Sombrero Stables, campfires with s’mores, scarecrow building, a special screening of It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown, and a carnival with doughnut bobbing, a pumpkin seed-spitting contest, and a fortune-telling goat. (Yes, it’s a goat, and it’s super-clairvoyant.) Other on-site activities include hiking, mountain biking, swimming, zip lining, archery and summer tubing. Minus the hayride, all Fall Fest activities are free with lodging. Lodge rooms start at $109 in September, cabins are available for $209, and the site’s new yurts, which sleep six, are $99 nightly. For details, visit the Snow Mountain Ranch website.