Ten Homegrown Mother's Day Gift Ideas

Mother's Day is quickly approaching on Sunday, May 13, so don't hesitate: Get that gift for Mom right now. From upscale bath supplies to memberships that keep giving all year to a few nights of not having to worry about dinner, there are so many Colorado-made or sourced goods, local tokens of love and appreciation perfect for any sort of mother. Here are ten ideas to get you started.
Denver Botanic Gardens membership
$90
All moms like flowers, right? How about a year of all the flowers she could possibly want in the confines of a beautiful, 24-acre curated garden? The Denver Botanic Gardens, at 1007 York Street, has all of that and more. Right now there's an art exhibit laid out among the gardens called Pixelated, by artist Mike Whiting, which makes for a great scavenger hunt. Follow that up with a fried artichoke po'boy sandwich with sweet-potato fries at the Hive Garden Bistro (or stop by the Offshoots Cafe) and then waltz around the Japanese garden — and that's just one adventure to be had. Mom can also bring the kids or grandkids to the fantastic Mordecai Children's Garden for exploring, bonding and a good dose of sunshine — or take a day trip to the DBG's Chatfield Farms in Littleton. A friends-and-family membership grants admission to six people at a time and includes discounts for the cafe, shop and classes.
SupperBell Gift Card
Prices vary
Let's face it: Moms are busy. Take one thing off the table for her by making dinner easy and tasty. Yes, we are talking SupperBell, the meal delivery service of chef and restaurateur Frank Bonanno, of Mizuna, Luca and Bones. Unlike other home food providers, SupperBell comes fully cooked and ready to go. You simply heat up and — voilà! — dinner is done. Options change weekly, and you can pick from family-style meals or get solo dishes for each person. Past meals have featured meatloaf with mashed potatoes, slow-braised bacon marmalade chicken, grilled eggplant agrodolce, green chili chicken enchiladas for the family, and an array of toddler and baby foods for the younger set. Just make sure you give Mom the complete gift and do the dishes after the meal.
Thalken Heart Ring
$58
Hana Lash has been making jewelry for a long time, but it was only recently that she opened Thalken, her boutique in Lafayette. The delicate rings she makes prove perfect for a busy mom who can't be bothered with cumbersome jewelry. Each piece sits against the skin, so it won't snag on that jacket she's trying to zip a fidgety child in; can stay on when doing dishes; and goes with everything. The heart rings come in rose gold or sterling silver, and provide the giver with another way to say, "I love you and all you do," in a simple way Mom can see all day long.
Spinster Sisters' Sugar Scrub
$19
Just because Mom is sweet doesn't mean you can't add even more sugar to her life. The natural sugar scrubs from the Golden-based Spinster Sisters are exactly what she needs. Each tub of delicate body scrub is filled with soft, natural sugars that polish the skin without stinging. Olive and sweet almond oils help to moisturize, and bathers can use it on the body or on the face. Choose a nine-ounce container in scents including gardenia, lavender, lemongrass-sage, orange blossom with rose petal, pomegranate, rosemary mint, or oatmeal and honey.
Membership to the mama ’hood
2902 Zuni Street
$210 a month, or $1,260 for six months
If you're looking for a gift for that freshly minted mom or mom-to-be, the mama ‘hood has what you need. This friendly space was created to provide a welcoming community for new moms and families that not only supports this lifestyle change, but helps one get through all those prenatal and postnatal needs. That means prenatal yoga, birthing classes, expert breastfeeding support, sleep training, parent and family classes, baby and toddler groups and continuing parental education. It's a great resource for any new mom or mom-to-be, and the full-moon membership, the highest tier, includes unlimited classes and group sessions, CPR training, Daddy boot camp and a whole slew of other new-parent services.
Neptune & the Mermaid Handcreme trio by TokyoMilk
$66
Margot Elena knows something about luxury lotions, perfumes, lip balms and other beauty products, something customers can sample firsthand. Each creation gets lovingly made in Colorado and comes in fun, colorful packaging. Such is the case with this gorgeous and useful hand cream gift set. The trio features a tube of TokyoMilk's most tried-and-true scents: Song of the Siren No. 49 (floral, citrus and sea notes), 20,000 Flowers Under the Sea No. 31 (white lily, sea salt and ylang ylang), and Anthemoessa No. 84 (grapefruit, jasmine, honeysuckle and sandalwood). It's a great gift for any Colorado mother who needs buckets of silky hand cream to counteract the dry air and copious amounts of hand washing, and wants to smell good at the same time.
Rock Climbing with REI
$139
Adventure mom needs a break, and while she might love spending time in the mountains with her kids, getting to do and learn about something solo proves just as important. That's where the women's introduction to rock-climbing classes by REI come in. Each five-hour class covers the fundamental skills one needs when climbing boulders outside, including belaying, crack-climbing and face-climbing techniques. The store provides the harnesses, helmets and other gear in an outdoor space perfect for getting in touch with nature, your body and an invigorating skill. The next two classes are Sunday, May 13, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at North Table Mountain in Golden; and Saturday, May 26, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Gregory Canyon in Boulder.
Strongwater Old Fashioned Kit
$29.95
Let Mom sit back with a stiff drink and read her favorite book. Or watch her beloved Netflix show. Or pore over magazines for hours. No matter what she loves to do, a well-made yet simple cocktail is in order, and this Old Fashioned kit by Strongwater makes it so easy to have a bar-worthy tipple. All you do is add your favorite bourbon — and Colorado has plenty to choose from, including Old Elk out of Fort Collins, Stranahan's out of Denver and Breckenridge Distillery in Breckenridge. The kit comes with old-fashioned cocktail syrup, a jigger to measure the goods, and some delicious cocktail cherries to garnish the drink with. Cheers to mom and to you for getting her something so awesome.
Spa Package From Woodhouse Day Spa
941 East 17th Avenue
$305
A reliable gift for most mothers is a day at the spa. This Mother's Day, Denver's Woodhouse Day Spa offers a sweet escape package that includes a fifty-minute lavender dream-sleep treatment, fifty-minute illuminating facial and a fifty-minute lavender and seaweed sugar-scrub pedicure. It's dreamy, to say the least, and great for giving your mom, grandma or wife a much-needed escape. As a bonus, if you get a gift card for this package, you also get a curated Mother's Day gift box complete with lavender-tinged soaps and sprays, a candle and more (first come, first served).
Truffles from Fortuna Chocolate
$10 and up
It would be hard to compile a Mother's Day gift list and not include chocolate, since most people love and crave it. Fortuna Chocolate out of Boulder makes some of the best in the state, and each tasty, ganache-filled truffle gets crafted with sustainable, ethically sourced and quality cacao from South America. This company doesn't offer large boxes brimming with tons of flavors, but the three types you can get are spectacular. This includes a sugared chocolate, dark chocolate olive oil, and caramelized goat milk mole with pepita. Each order comes in a trio, but you can buy more than one box to make it an even more extravagant spread.
