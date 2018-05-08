Ten Homegrown Mother's Day Gift Ideas

Mother's Day is quickly approaching on Sunday, May 13, so don't hesitate: Get that gift for Mom right now. From upscale bath supplies to memberships that keep giving all year to a few nights of not having to worry about dinner, there are so many Colorado-made or sourced goods, local tokens of love and appreciation perfect for any sort of mother. Here are ten ideas to get you started.

One of Mike Whiting's sculptures in the Denver Botanic Gardens. Linnea Covington

Denver Botanic Gardens membership

$90

All moms like flowers, right? How about a year of all the flowers she could possibly want in the confines of a beautiful, 24-acre curated garden? The Denver Botanic Gardens, at 1007 York Street, has all of that and more. Right now there's an art exhibit laid out among the gardens called Pixelated, by artist Mike Whiting, which makes for a great scavenger hunt. Follow that up with a fried artichoke po'boy sandwich with sweet-potato fries at the Hive Garden Bistro (or stop by the Offshoots Cafe) and then waltz around the Japanese garden — and that's just one adventure to be had. Mom can also bring the kids or grandkids to the fantastic Mordecai Children's Garden for exploring, bonding and a good dose of sunshine — or take a day trip to the DBG's Chatfield Farms in Littleton. A friends-and-family membership grants admission to six people at a time and includes discounts for the cafe, shop and classes.

EXPAND Salmon entree from SupperBell. SupperBell

SupperBell Gift Card

Prices vary

Let's face it: Moms are busy. Take one thing off the table for her by making dinner easy and tasty. Yes, we are talking SupperBell, the meal delivery service of chef and restaurateur Frank Bonanno, of Mizuna, Luca and Bones. Unlike other home food providers, SupperBell comes fully cooked and ready to go. You simply heat up and — voilà! — dinner is done. Options change weekly, and you can pick from family-style meals or get solo dishes for each person. Past meals have featured meatloaf with mashed potatoes, slow-braised bacon marmalade chicken, grilled eggplant agrodolce, green chili chicken enchiladas for the family, and an array of toddler and baby foods for the younger set. Just make sure you give Mom the complete gift and do the dishes after the meal.