Reader: Switching Gender Roles Is a Fun Thing to Do!


Reader: Switching Gender Roles Is a Fun Thing to Do!

Sunday, June 11, 2017 at 8:28 a.m.
By Westword Staff
Helen Mirren played Prospero, and Shakespeare survived.
Helen Mirren played Prospero, and Shakespeare survived.
The Tempest
When the Colorado Shakespeare Festival's production of Hamlet opens on June 23 on Boulder, it will feature an actress, Lenne Klingamen, playing Hamlet. Should a female play the Danish prince? Juliet Wittman offered five reasons why it's a bad idea, but even more reasons why it's an idea whose time has come. And Gabrielle agrees: 

Why not? Back during Shakespeare's time, men dressing as women characters was completely normal. Given, it was because they didn't allow women to act, but still.... Point being, it's a fun thing to do switching gender roles.

Will you see any Colorado Shakespeare Festival productions this summer?

