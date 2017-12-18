Colorado Symphony Announces Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire Concert

Colorado Symphony will be performing the score of Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, the fourth film in the series, at Boettcher Concert Hall in July 2018.

The concert and accompanying screening of the film is part of an international series of performances honoring Harry Potter taking place in more than 35 countries next year.

The score, composed by Patrick Doyle, won the International Film Music Critics' Award and the ASCAP Film and Television Music Award.