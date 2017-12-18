Colorado Symphony Announces Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire Concert

Colorado Symphony will be performing the score of Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, the fourth film in the series, at Boettcher Concert Hall in July 2018.
The concert and accompanying screening of the film is part of an international series of performances honoring Harry Potter taking place in more than 35 countries next year.
The score, composed by Patrick Doyle, won the International Film Music Critics' Award and the ASCAP Film and Television Music Award.
"The Harry Potter film series continues to be a once-in-a-lifetime cultural phenomenon that delights millions of fans around the world," says the series' producer, Justin Freer, in a statement. "It is with great pleasure that we introduced for the first time ever an opportunity to experience the award-winning music scores played live by a symphony orchestra, all while the beloved film is simultaneously projected onto the big screen. This will be another unforgettable event.”
The screenings and concerts will take place at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, July 21, and 1 p.m. Sunday, July 22, at Boettcher Concert Hall, 1000 14th Street.
Tickets can be purchased at the Colorado Symphony website and box office starting Friday, December 22, at 8 a.m. online and at 10 a.m. in person at the Colorado Symphony box office. For more information, visit the Harry Potter concert series website online.
