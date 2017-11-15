Five of Colorado's Best 100-Mile Races You'll Probably Never Do

For most people, running a 5K or a 10K race is quite enough, thank you very much. For a few, a half marathon or a full marathon are the epic distances of choice. Anything above 26.2 miles, which falls into the ultra-marathon category, sounds unimaginable. And a race over 100 miles that lasts 24 to 36 hours? Well, that's just downright delusional, right? Not necessarily. For the bold and curious, here are five of the best 100-mile races in Colorado that you'll probably never try. If you do, let us know. We're pretty sure that's newsworthy.



Hardrock 100

July 20

Silverton

The Hardrock 100 is a legendary race connecting mining towns including Silverton, Lake City, Ouray, Telluride and Ophir. On the 2018 course, plan to gain 33,000 feet of elevation, with brutal climbs including an ascent of Handies Peak, one of the state's fourteeners. Race entry is based on a lottery, and you have to have completed one of dozens of qualifying races before you can give it a shot, making it one of the most competitive 100-milers to get into.