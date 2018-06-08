The Ten Best Arts Festivals in Colorado This Summer

There’s a fine art to enjoying a Colorado summer to its fullest, and part of it involves catching as many arts festivals as you can. This state boasts arts fests of all genres and sizes, some full of spectacles and others places of quiet discovery. Here are ten favorites.

Art deals abound at the Art Students League of Denver Summer Art Market. Art Students League of Denver

Summer Art Market

June 9-10

Art Students League of Denver, 200 Grant Street

Free

asld.org

The Art Student League of Denver’s Summer Art Market has been around for more than 25 years, and for one very good reason: It totally rocks. There’s no fest more reliable if you’re looking for quality original artwork to fit your budget, and with more than 230 artists manning booths (including nearly fifty vendors that are new in 2018) on the ASLD grounds and up and down the streets, the variety is astounding and the possibilities endless. From pottery to prints, painting to jewelry, it’s all at the Summer Art Market, along with art demonstrations by ASLD faculty, kidART workshops, live music, and food available from the Little Pub Company. Make a day of it, browsing under the sun to your heart’s content.

Discover Salida's artist community spring the annual Salida Art Walk. Courtesy Salida Council of the Arts

Salida Art Walk

June 21-24

Downtown Salida Creative District

Free

salidaartwalk.org

Salida sits in the shadow of the Collegiate Peaks in the Sawatch Range on the shores of the Arkansas River, a stunning setting that might explain why it attracts so many artists. It’s just plain beautiful, with a small-town atmosphere and big cultural aspirations exemplified by a rash of main-drag galleries and the SteamPlant Event Center, a Salida cultural magnet with art galleries and a sculpture garden. The Salida Art Walk is one of the best ways to get to know the town’s artistic side better while enjoying the mountain air, whether you choose to amble into galleries and open studios to meet and greet with artists or bid on small artworks at a Mini-Masterpiece Auction.