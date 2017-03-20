menu

Comedy Central Gives Adam Cayton-Holland a Half-Hour Special

A Purrfect Match: Itchy-O Will Perform at Meow Wolf on March 25


Comedy Central Gives Adam Cayton-Holland a Half-Hour Special

Monday, March 20, 2017 at 1:01 p.m.
By Westword Staff
Comedy Central has given Adam Cayton-Holland his own half-hour comedy special.
Comedy Central has given Adam Cayton-Holland his own half-hour comedy special.
Adam Cayton-Holland
Comedy Central has announced its 2017 Stand-Up Presents lineup, and at the top of the list of comedians who will be given a half-hour special is Denver's own Adam Cayton-Holland, reports Sidesplitter. This is one hometown boy who's made very, very good.

Cayton-Holland, a former staff writer at Westword, has toured the country aggressively, making appearances on Conan and Comedy Central; he's also been the force behind the web series The Grawlix and stars in TruTV's Those Who Can't, a project of Cayton-Holland and cohorts Ben Roy and Andrew Orvedahl. But while some of his collaborators have moved to Los Angeles, Cayton-Holland remains loyal to Denver.

The full list of comics who will be given shows includes:

Adam Cayton-Holland
Anthony Devito
Jo Firestone
Solomon Georgio
Casey James Salengo
Sam Jay
Josh Johnson
Joel Kim Booster
Lashonda Lester
Chris Redd
Yamaneika Saunders
Julio Torres
Shane Torres
Jenny Zigrino

