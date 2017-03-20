Comedy Central Gives Adam Cayton-Holland a Half-Hour Special

EXPAND Comedy Central has given Adam Cayton-Holland his own half-hour comedy special. Adam Cayton-Holland

Comedy Central has announced its 2017 Stand-Up Presents lineup, and at the top of the list of comedians who will be given a half-hour special is Denver's own Adam Cayton-Holland, reports Sidesplitter. This is one hometown boy who's made very, very good.

Cayton-Holland, a former staff writer at Westword, has toured the country aggressively, making appearances on Conan and Comedy Central; he's also been the force behind the web series The Grawlix and stars in TruTV's Those Who Can't, a project of Cayton-Holland and cohorts Ben Roy and Andrew Orvedahl. But while some of his collaborators have moved to Los Angeles, Cayton-Holland remains loyal to Denver.

The full list of comics who will be given shows includes: