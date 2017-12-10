Five Things to Know About Cooper and Chicago Ridge This Season

Cooper, which first debuted as Cooper Hill in 1942, opened for the 2017-2018 season on December 9; it will celebrate its 75th birthday on New Year’s Eve. The publicly owned ski area has some of the most affordable lift tickets in the state. If you’re looking to avoid crowds, lift lines, man-made snow and mega-resort vibes, this is your spot.

Here are five things you need to know about Cooper and nearby Chicago Ridge this season:

1. Adult lift tickets purchased online range from $48 to $52 (slightly discounted from the window rate) depending on the day. Still too rich for your blood? Hold out for $30 Thursdays, January 4 through the end of the season, or 2Fer Tuesdays, January 9 through February 27, when you’ll get two adult tickets at the window for $54. That’s just about the best ski deal in Colorado, for a great little ski area near Leadville with a lot of fun beginner and intermediate slopes. The season-pass deal is pretty sweet, too: $399 buys an unlimited adult pass with three free days at each of 31 partner ski areas, including Crested Butte, Monarch, Powderhorn and Purgatory.