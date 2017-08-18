Three Things We Love About Coors Field, One Involving Crime

The Rockies have fallen into second place to the Dodgers in the National League's Western Division, and the Diamondbacks are snapping at our heels. Now is the perfect time to rally for the home team and show the players just how much we love them. If you're looking for a little extra reason to go to Coors Field, consider three of our favorite things about the stadium, culled from our 2017 Best of Denver edition.

Best Stadium Tour

Coors Field

2001 Blake Street

303-292-0200

Don’t just take your kids out to the ballgame — take them inside of it, with an eighty-minute, mile-long major-league romp around the Rockies’ 76-acre facility. Kids get the most thrills exploring the dugout and getting an eye-level look at the massive field. Adults enjoy exploring the premier floors and suites, like the Wells Fargo Club Level and Coors Clubhouse, and geeking out over memorabilia that’s scattered throughout the stadium. During baseball season, tours run Mondays through Saturdays, and times vary based on the game schedule. Younger kiddos (and superfans) might prefer a 45- to 60-minute private showing.

Best Place to Sit at a Rockies Game

The Rockpile

Coors Field

When Coors Field opened on April 26, 1995, one of the stadium’s best features was the Rockpile, a section of seats to straightaway center that were available on game day and cost a single dollar. More than two decades later, that amount has gone up, but not outrageously: Tickets generally sell for between $4 and $8, depending on the date and opponent. That means that fans can still watch two Major League Baseball squads go at it in person for less than the price of going to a first-run movie. Better yet, folks in the Rockpile tend to make great company. They’re not as jaded and/or bored as some season-ticket holders, nor are they more interested in partying than in the doings on the diamond, like a lot of those who hang out on the Rooftop. Rockpilers may not have much of a chance to snag a home-run ball, but they can catch the game itself in a great atmosphere.

Best Stadium Jail

Coors Field

The folks at Coors Field prefer to use the term “holding rooms” rather than “jail cells” to describe the enclosures to which stadium security personnel takes fans who may have edged over the line of acceptable rowdiness. But they’re definitely not places where anyone would like to hang out, especially during a game. The spaces are small and narrow, with the main decor being a metal bench. And while there are no locks on the doors, people placed in the rooms aren’t going anywhere, as they’re routinely handcuffed to a bar until Denver police can arrive and spirit them off to real jail. Anyone who spends time there will definitely think twice about returning.

