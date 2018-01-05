Taking Stock of Western Art at the Coors Exhibit

The Coors Western Art Exhibit will open its 25th anniversary edition when the National Western Stock Show starts on Saturday, January 6, but it already has plenty of reason to celebrate: At the Red Carpet Reception on January 3, patrons bought more than $650,000 worth of art — more than was sold through the entire show last year.

But then, it was a good day for the stock market...which always translates to a good day at the Stock Show.

"It's our 25th, and there's a lot of enthusiasm," says Rose Fredrick, the curator who's busy consolidating the art that was spread through much of the Expo Floor's third floor for the fundraiser into the space in back where it will be displayed for the duration of the Stock Show. "A lot of new people came. People are moving into the state, wanting to experience the National Western. They weren't born and raised on this cowboy tradition."