Five Things to Know About Copper Mountain This Season

Winter is coming! In this year’s installment of the Edge, Westword’s annual guide to winter activities, we’ve got the what’s what, the what’s new, and the what to do at ski areas and mountain towns across the state. From skiing and snowboarding to new mountain roller coasters, fat-bike tours, snowmobile adventures, hot-springs soaks and more, the Edge — inserted in the November 16 edition of Westword — will help you plan your vacation days, personal days, powder days and sick days from now until spring. Among the resorts now open: Copper Mountain.



COPPER MOUNTAIN

coppercolorado.com

970-968-2318

A long-term partnership with the Woodward Copper action-sports center has helped make Copper Mountain a magnet for skiers and snowboarders looking to learn new tricks. An all-access pass gets you on the mountain and into the Woodward Copper Barn, an indoor extreme-sports arena that offers something for skiers and snowboarders, but also BMX and slopestyle mountain bikers.

Here are five more things you need to know about Copper Mountain.

1. The high-alpine Tucker Mountain Snowcat ride, on the backside of the resort, is a must. “Copper’s free snowcat rides to legendary Tucker Mountain are the essence of skiing and riding liberty: catching a free ride, choosing your own line, and never wiping the smile off your face,” says Copper spokeswoman Taylor Prather. Weather permitting during the winter season, snowcats run Friday through Sunday from 10 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. The cat picks up guests above the base of the Mountain Chief chairlift, accessible by American Flyer to Rendezvous chairlifts. Brief hikes to either side of the drop-off point will put you into your choice of wide-open bowls or steep chutes.