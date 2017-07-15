Reader: Creative Dreams Never Die, They Just Transform Into Other Forms

Concept is no longer an option for artists. Concept

Artists and arts groups are being priced out of Denver, and for a while they found hope in Concept, an art-space project that longtime artist/developer Jeanie Nuanes King had planned for eleven empty acres in Commerce City, just north of Denver city limits on Colorado Boulevard. But earlier this month, Nuanes King announced that she had to pull the plug on Concept for personal reasons, removing yet another option. Says Charlotte:

Dreams never really die! They transform into other works of creativity. I'm sure Jeanie will continue on. Good luck and best wishes.

What options do you see for artists in Denver? Where's the next land of opportunity?

