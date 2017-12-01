Five Things to Know About Crested Butte This Season

Crested Butte opened its 56th season on Thanksgiving, with a champagne toast during first chair at 9 a.m. But the party will continue all winter in the Gunnison Valley. Here are five things you need to know about Crested Butte this season:

1. You’re never too good for lessons, especially at a place like Crested Butte, home to some of the most extreme in-bounds terrain in Colorado. “Invest in yourself and take yourself to the next level,” suggests resort spokesman Zachary Pickett. “There are two quintessentially Crested Butte options for advanced skiers looking to push themselves this season. Join our CB Steep Guides and get an expert introduction to CBMR’s famed extreme terrain, or try Butte Camp, led by Professional Ski Instructors of America national team member and CBMR ski instructor Dustin Dyar, one of the top ski instructors in the U.S. This two-day camp starts with a First Tracks early lift load prior to opening at 8 a.m. and continues with technical and tactical coaching on the resort’s heralded double-black-diamond terrain found off CBMR’s T-Bars.”

2. Kids twelve and under ski free through December 15 and again April 1 through April 8. “No strings attached, no parent ticket required, no lodging stay required, no advance reservations, no purchase of a bottle of wine — though it’s not a bad idea,” Pickett says. “Just a good ol’ free ticket for the littlest rippers.” Crested Butte Vacations is offering 50 percent off CBMR-managed lodging for stays now through December 14 and April 1 through April 8, 2018. Learn more by visiting skicb.com/deals or by calling Crested Butte Vacations at 844-993-9545.