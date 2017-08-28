CRUSH Festival to Bring Over 100 Graffiti Artists and Muralists to RiNo

Michael Ortiz, who will be making new art at this year's CRUSH, paints a mural on the Volunteers of America building.

You might want to take an extra-long look at your favorite RiNo murals this week, because CRUSH 2017 will see them coated with a whole new layer of aerosol art.

The lineup for this year's street-art festival includes over 100 muralists and graffiti artists. It's the biggest roster that CRUSH, which was founded in 2010, has yet hosted. The list boasts 23 newcomers; in the past, CRUSH has served as a launch pad for many Denver artists getting into the medium of aerosol, like Thomas "Detour" Evans, whose murals now dot the city.