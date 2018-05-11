Crush Walls Returning to RiNo in September

Casey Kawaguchi painted one of the most photographed murals at Crush 2016 in the alley at 1309 26th Street.

Crush Walls 2018 should crush it this year. On May 10, the RiNo Art District announced plans for the ninth annual urban-art festival, set for September 3 through September 9, and the setting of that announcement —

in the brand-new Ramble Hotel — showed just how far both Crush and RiNo itself have come.

What Denver graffiti artist Robin Munro started in 2010 as a gritty, unofficial event in the alleys of RiNo has become a 25-block celebration that will spill out of alleys onto streets and rooftops, with 77 "art activations."

In 2016, the district began working with Munro on Crush. After the 2017 event "completely exploded," RiNo Art District president Jamie Licko told the group, "We decided to bring Crush under the RiNo organizing umbrella. We're totally committed to supporting local community, while also bringing national and international attention to RiNo."