"Crushing on Colorado" Contest Lets You Share Your Love for This State

2015 Crushing on Colorado winner. Downtown Colorado Inc.

How much do you love Colorado? Downtown Colorado Inc., a nonprofit membership organization committed to building better communities, is hosting another Crushing on Colorado contest, celebrating the people, places and objects that make Colorado a wonderful place to live.

You can share your love by snapping a photo "crushing" on your favorite Colorado institution, adding a caption about the object of your affection and then uploading it to DCI's Facebook page or on Twitter and Instagram with the hashtag #crushingoncolo.

The 2016 winner. Downtown Colorado

The deadline is 5 p.m. Monday, February 27; the crush that receives the most votes will win a complimentary registration to DCI 's Vibrant Downtowns Conference in Breckenridge, May 2-5.

"At Downtown Colorado Inc. we are inspired each day by Coloradans' powerful love of place," says Katherine Correll, DCI executive director. "We are looking forward to seeing love for Colorado this February." Last year's winner was the New Ute Theatre Society and Helen Rogers with the Rifle Downtown Development Authority, seen here hugging the New Ute Theatre.