menu

DAM's Star Wars and the Power of Costume Extended to April 9

Mixed Taste Mixes It Up With Collaboration Between MCA Denver and Off-Center


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

DAM's Star Wars and the Power of Costume Extended to April 9

Friday, March 3, 2017 at 9:50 a.m.
By Kyle Harris
The Denver Art Museums extends its run of Star Wars and the Power of Costume.EXPAND
The Denver Art Museums extends its run of Star Wars and the Power of Costume.
Brandon Marshall
A A

The Denver Art Museum's Star Wars and the Power of Costume has brought thousands into the venerable institution who might otherwise never have walked through its doors. Because of public demand, the nationally recognized exhibit that has been compared to Donald Trump —"Both are mega-entertaining, show-biz fluffs that have puffed themselves up into something crucial to the culture; each has successfully hijacked our devotion from more credible rivals; and neither belongs in the big house," says One Good Eye's Ray Rinaldi — has been extended a week, until April 9. Sometimes, the Hollywood empire strikes back.

Related Stories

So if you're a Star Wars fan or simply curious what a dose of pop culture looks like in a highbrow museum, head to the DAM. Not only has the run been extended, so have the hours, which are:

Friday, March 24, 10 a.m.–10 p.m.
Saturday, March 25, 9 a.m.–10 p.m.
Sunday, March 26, 9 a.m.–10 p.m.
Thursday, March 30, 10 a.m.–10 p.m.
Friday, March 31, 10 a.m.–10 p.m.
Saturday, April 1, 9 a.m.–10 p.m.
Sunday, April 2, 9 a.m.–10 p.m.
Saturday, April 8, 9 a.m.–8 p.m.
Sunday, April 9, 9 a.m.–5 p.m.

While you're at the museum, don't miss the terrific, site-specific installations in Mi Tierra: Contemporary Artists Explore Place and other exhibits, including Shock Wave: Japanese Fashion Design, 1980s-90s and Audacious: Contemporary Artists Speak Out.

Kyle Harris
Kyle Harris, Westword’s Culture Editor, quit making documentaries and started writing when he realized he could tell hundreds of stories in the same amount of time it takes to make one movie. Before coming to Westword, he worked as the managing editor of The Colorado Independent. He has gardened his front yard to some neighbors’ disdain and others’ delight, played angry folk music at DIY spaces nationwide, curated a microcinema and written about everything from experimental film and polyamory to political backroom shenanigans and urban gardeners’ feuds.

Related Events

Use Current Location

Related Location

miles
Denver Art Museum
More Info
More Info

100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway
Denver, CO 80204

720-865-5000

www.denverartmuseum.org

In Case You Missed It

Upcoming Events

Recommended for You

Sponsor Content

©2017 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >