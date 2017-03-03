DAM's Star Wars and the Power of Costume Extended to April 9

EXPAND The Denver Art Museums extends its run of Star Wars and the Power of Costume. Brandon Marshall

The Denver Art Museum's Star Wars and the Power of Costume has brought thousands into the venerable institution who might otherwise never have walked through its doors. Because of public demand, the nationally recognized exhibit that has been compared to Donald Trump —"Both are mega-entertaining, show-biz fluffs that have puffed themselves up into something crucial to the culture; each has successfully hijacked our devotion from more credible rivals; and neither belongs in the big house," says One Good Eye's Ray Rinaldi — has been extended a week, until April 9. Sometimes, the Hollywood empire strikes back.

So if you're a Star Wars fan or simply curious what a dose of pop culture looks like in a highbrow museum, head to the DAM. Not only has the run been extended, so have the hours, which are:

Friday, March 24, 10 a.m.–10 p.m.

Saturday, March 25, 9 a.m.–10 p.m.

Sunday, March 26, 9 a.m.–10 p.m.

Thursday, March 30, 10 a.m.–10 p.m.

Friday, March 31, 10 a.m.–10 p.m.

Saturday, April 1, 9 a.m.–10 p.m.

Sunday, April 2, 9 a.m.–10 p.m.

Saturday, April 8, 9 a.m.–8 p.m.

Sunday, April 9, 9 a.m.–5 p.m.

While you're at the museum, don't miss the terrific, site-specific installations in Mi Tierra: Contemporary Artists Explore Place and other exhibits, including Shock Wave: Japanese Fashion Design, 1980s-90s and Audacious: Contemporary Artists Speak Out.