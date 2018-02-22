"A Lot of My Dates Have Gone Awry," Says Contest Winner. Here Are Two...

The Great Love Debate returns to the Denver Improv at 7:30 p.m. tonight, February 22. The town-hall forum on "love, dating and relationships" toured the country last year, making close to a dozen stops in Denver alone, and at the end of 2017, host Brian Howie proclaimed Denver "America's Worst City to Find Love." He'll expand on his findings at tonight's event.

In advance of the show, we asked readers to share their own stories about bad dates in Denver. And Caro took the prize. A recent transplant from California, she figured that with this city's reputation as "Menver," she'd hit the jackpot. "But to be honest," she says, "a lot of my dates have gone awry."



Here's her account:

I have countless stories of these dudes in Denver who think they have swagger, and they are mostly insecure, sexist, subtly racist and immature. It's like goddamn...mothers, raise your sons right.

I met a guy on Tinder, and we had a had fun date. We ate, we drank. We went to his place afterwards, and he said he would get me an Uber home. He wanted to get laid and I was not feeling it, so I said I wanted to go home.

He became so upset that he completely ignored my plea to go home. He yelled and said, "You are acting weird, why would I get you an Uber home?"

He seemed like he might try to kill me, so I said okay and walked out. It was raining, my phone was dead. I had to ask a stranger in the parking lot for a ride home. I shared my story with this guy. Once we got to my place he asked if he could have my cell!? I gave him a fake number...

Later, psycho guy texts me: "you are missing out i make over 12k a month."

Another guy solicited me for sex without a warmup. What part of soliciting me for sex like a hooker is a turn on?

He said, "Let's meet at a bar." I say, "Okay, let's meet up." He says later, "I can't meet up, I think we might not want the same thing."

Me: "Why?"

Him: "My plan was to buy you a shot and have you give me a blow job in the bathroom."

Me: "Sounds like you need the services of a prostitute...and even if i was a prostitute, I would not blow you for a shot! WTF?"



WTF indeed, men of Denver...

As consolation for her sad introduction to Denver dating, Caro won tickets to the Great Love Debate. Want to get in on the discussion? Find out if tickets are still available for tonight's Great Love Debate here.

