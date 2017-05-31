menu

Dave Chappelle Has Announced a Second Colorado Show

Dave Chappelle Has Announced a Second Colorado Show

Wednesday, May 31, 2017 at 12:19 p.m.
By Kyle Harris
Dave Chappelle Has Announced a Second Colorado Show
Ticketmaster
Comedian Dave Chappelle's July 15 Red Rocks show sold out in a fury, and now Live Nation has announced it will be adding a second show — at the Colorado Convention Center's Bellco Theatre, on Thursday, July 13.

These performances come in the wake of two Netflix hits: Deep in the Heart of Texas and The Age of Spin.

Tickets for the Bellco show run between $69.96 and $89.95 and go on sale Friday, June 2, at 10 a.m. They can be purchased at Live Nation, AXS, or by phone at 888-929-7849.

Kyle Harris
Kyle Harris, Westword’s Culture Editor, quit making documentaries and started writing when he realized he could tell hundreds of stories in the same amount of time it takes to make one movie. Before coming to Westword, he worked as the managing editor of The Colorado Independent. He has gardened his front yard to some neighbors’ disdain and others’ delight, played angry folk music at DIY spaces nationwide, curated a microcinema and written about everything from experimental film and polyamory to political backroom shenanigans and urban gardeners’ feuds.

Bellco Theatre
700 14th St.
Denver, CO 80202

303-228-8000

www.denverconvention.com

