Dave Chappelle Has Announced a Second Colorado Show

Comedian Dave Chappelle's July 15 Red Rocks show sold out in a fury, and now Live Nation has announced it will be adding a second show — at the Colorado Convention Center's Bellco Theatre, on Thursday, July 13.

These performances come in the wake of two Netflix hits: Deep in the Heart of Texas and The Age of Spin.

Tickets for the Bellco show run between $69.96 and $89.95 and go on sale Friday, June 2, at 10 a.m. They can be purchased at Live Nation, AXS, or by phone at 888-929-7849.