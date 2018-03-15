No Joke: Dave Chappelle Gives Denver Less Than 24 Hours Notice

Comedian Dave Chappelle may have found a way to outwit the scalpers. Instead of spending months promoting a show, he's giving people 24 hours to cancel their plans and buy their tickets to see him perform.
Thursday night he announced two surprise Denver shows to be held the next day, Friday, March 16, at Summit Music Hall, at 7:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m.
If you were hoping to go and live Tweet the show or Instagram it, give up now. Want to check in with the babysitter mid-set? No way. Neither phones nor cameras will be permitted inside.
Still want to go? So do we.
Tickets are on sale now at Ticketfly and cost $100 a pop. For more information, go to the show's Facebook page.
