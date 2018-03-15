 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/denverwestword
  • Google Plus
Dave Chappelle will perform in Colorado this July.
Dave Chappelle will perform in Colorado this July.
Everett Collection / Shutterstock.com

No Joke: Dave Chappelle Gives Denver Less Than 24 Hours Notice

Westword Staff | March 15, 2018 | 10:30pm
AA

Comedian Dave Chappelle may have found a way to outwit the scalpers. Instead of spending months promoting a show, he's giving people 24 hours to cancel their plans and buy their tickets to see him perform.

Thursday night he announced two surprise Denver shows to be held the next day, Friday, March 16, at Summit Music Hall, at 7:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m.

If you were hoping to go and live Tweet the show or Instagram it, give up now. Want to check in with the babysitter mid-set? No way. Neither phones nor cameras will be permitted inside.

Still want to go? So do we.

Tickets are on sale now at Ticketfly and cost $100 a pop. For more information, go to the show's Facebook page.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

©2018 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >