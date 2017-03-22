Dave Chappelle's Biggest Show of 2017 Is Happening in Colorado
|
Dave Chappelle will perform in Colorado this July.
Everett Collection / Shutterstock.com
Comedian Dave Chappelle, who just released two Netflix specials, Deep in the Heart of Texas and The Age of Spin, will be hosting his biggest show of 2017, this summer, in Colorado.
He will perform July 15 at Red Rocks Amphitheater.
Tickets cost between $59.50 and $99.50 and will be available at Live Nation and AXS, starting March 24 at 10 a.m.
