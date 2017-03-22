menu

After SNL Sketch, Meet the Real Denver Zoo Pornographer...Er...Photographer


Dave Chappelle's Biggest Show of 2017 Is Happening in Colorado

Wednesday, March 22, 2017 at 2:30 p.m.
By Kyle Harris
Dave Chappelle will perform in Colorado this July.
Dave Chappelle will perform in Colorado this July.
Everett Collection / Shutterstock.com
Comedian Dave Chappelle, who just released two Netflix specials, Deep in the Heart of Texas and The Age of Spin, will be hosting his biggest show of 2017, this summer, in Colorado.

He will perform July 15 at Red Rocks Amphitheater.

Tickets cost between $59.50 and $99.50 and will be available at Live Nation and AXS, starting March 24 at 10 a.m.

Kyle Harris
Kyle Harris, Westword’s Culture Editor, quit making documentaries and started writing when he realized he could tell hundreds of stories in the same amount of time it takes to make one movie. Before coming to Westword, he worked as the managing editor of The Colorado Independent. He has gardened his front yard to some neighbors’ disdain and others’ delight, played angry folk music at DIY spaces nationwide, curated a microcinema and written about everything from experimental film and polyamory to political backroom shenanigans and urban gardeners’ feuds.
Red Rocks Amphitheatre
18300 W. Alameda Parkway
Morrison, CO 80465

720-865-2494

www.redrocksonline.com

