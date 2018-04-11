Review: Wide-Ranging Contemporary Art at Two Neighboring Galleries

Since the 1980s, contemporary art has been a free-for-all of pluralism, with everything from arch-conservative realist painting to non-narrative video projections slapped with the label. Current offerings at K Contemporary and David B. Smith Gallery show just how wide-ranging the expressions have become.

At K Contemporary, named Best New Gallery in the Best of Denver 2018, Suchitra Mattai: Sweet Asylum focuses on recent works by the Denver-based artist, some made especially for this show. Suchitra Mattai was born in Guyana, a former British colony in South America, to descendants of indentured servants from India, and Indian motifs collide with English ones in her art. So in some sense her work is about ethnic identity, but it’s also about imperialism and the complex relationships between colonizers and the colonized. Mattai herself is ambivalent about her place in the history of European expansion: Had the English not colonized India, she explains, she would not have been born in Guyana and would not now be in Denver, but would instead be living in the shadow of the Himalayas.

“The Past Is Present,” a large and impressive wall installation that debuted at the LA Art Show earlier this year, sums up her interests...and ambivalence. Applied directly to the wall is a vinyl wrap on which a pixilated scene has been printed; the scene is based on a framed needlepoint that’s hung off-center on top of the wrap, and the squares of the pixilation refer directly back to the yarn squares of the needlepoint. This central image depicts slaves and a slave master in a tropical setting, with a three-masted sailing ship in the harbor in the background.

Mattai has altered the needlepoint with radiating lines emanating from a small boy and extending onto the wrap. Arranged asymmetrically around the central image are other needlepoint pieces and some prints that cover much of the rest of the wrap and even spill off onto the wall. Like the central image, these represent the clash of Europe with the rest of the world, sometimes through the introduction of Mattai’s sewn references to Indian ornaments into otherwise wholly European imagery.