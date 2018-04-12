The Book of Mormon Doesn't Open Until June, But Already Extended

Missed out on getting tickets to The Book of Mormon? Rip off your chastity undergarments and celebrate! The Denver Center for the Performing Arts just announced that the run of the satirical musical, which returns to Denver on June 13, will be extended by an additional week, wrapping up July 7.
That means a week's worth of tickets are now available.
The wildly popular show was written by Trey Parker and Matt Stone of South Park fame, and Robert Lopez, co-creator of the musical Avenue Q. It first came to Denver in 2012, when Westword theater critic Juliet Wittman wrote:
The Book of Mormon finally arrived in Denver, freighted with a massive weight of hype, slick marketing, praise and excitement for this musical created by Trey Parker and Matt Stone, both Colorado natives. The show had sold out within hours last January, with friends posting photographs of themselves holding tickets on Facebook; other friends responded with likes and/or bitter lamentations about their own ticketless plight. The New York Times's Ben Brantley had hailed the musical as the kind that left our grandparents "walking on air if not on water" — but nothing could be that good, I thought. So on the way to the touring show's opening night Sunday, my friend and I discussed scalping our tickets, figuring we'd get no less than $500 apiece.
"We're glad we didn't (and not just because that would have been wrong): The Book of Mormon IS that good. The show is smart, cheeky, raunchy, irreverent and also surprisingly and exuberantly good-hearted. I was happy when I'd first heard that Parker and Stone were taking on Mormonism; I remember with pleasure a merciless South Park episode on the topic. And my opinion of the Mormon presidential candidate couldn't be expressed even in Westword — the sole news medium that would allow the name of one of the characters, General Buttfuckingnaked, into print. (When the on-stage Joseph Smith refused to reveal the location of the golden plates that would prove his parley with Christ had really happened, I couldn't stop laughing. Tax returns, anyone?) But while there's plenty of Mormon mockery, the ending — which has to do with the power of myth and the limits of rationality — works beautifully.
The Book of Mormon has played Denver three times, and each run has sold out. Even with the added week, this summer's run at the Ellie Caulkins Opera House will likely sell out, too.
Tickets for these additional performances start at $35 and are on sale now at denvercenter.org.
And yes, there will also be a lottery for for a limited number of tickets to every performance, at $25 each. Details will be announced closer to the start of the run.
