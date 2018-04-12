The Book of Mormon Doesn't Open Until June, But Already Extended

Missed out on getting tickets to The Book of Mormon? Rip off your chastity undergarments and celebrate! The Denver Center for the Performing Arts just announced that the run of the satirical musical, which returns to Denver on June 13, will be extended by an additional week, wrapping up July 7.

That means a week's worth of tickets are now available.

The wildly popular show was written by Trey Parker and Matt Stone of South Park fame, and Robert Lopez, co-creator of the musical Avenue Q. It first came to Denver in 2012, when Westword theater critic Juliet Wittman wrote: