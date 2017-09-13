The Beat Goes On With Colorado Walking Tours

The inaugural Dead Beat Walking Tour, which followed in the footsteps of such literary legends as Jack Kerouac and Neal Cassady, was such such a hit last month that Summer Waters, founder of Colorado Walking Tours, quickly added more dates that could take advantage of long evenings and balmy weather, including a tour on Thursday, September 14.

"The number of locals who were there was pretty cool," she says of the first Beat trek. "I've been here a long time, and I'd still never been to My Brother's Bar." The building at 2376 15th Street that's housed that classic watering hole for close to fifty years has been home to a bar since as far back as the 1880s; bad-boy Cassady asked a pal to take care of an outstanding tab at what was then known as Paul's Place while he was in reform school.

Waters, who's lived here for the last fifteen years and "a couple of times" before that, says the initial Dead Beat tour group included both transplants and natives. She could identify with both: Her great-grandparents homesteaded on the Western Slope, and her father was born here, but she "grew up in a musical family," she explains, "and traveled a lot as a youth, and into adulthood."