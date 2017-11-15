Five Arty Things to Do This Weekend in Denver

Travel through Colorado with AJ Keil, admire contemporary art and photography, pick up a paintbrush and help paint a mural or get a head start on your holiday shopping: It's all there for the taking—and viewing—in Denver galleries and right on the street.

AJ Keil, Colorado Roadtrip!

Access Gallery, 909 Santa Fe Drive

November 17 through December 15

Opening reception: Friday, November 17, 5:30 to 9 p.m.

Access Gallery superstar AJ Keil, known for his detailed and colorful pop-culture ’scapes, takes his favorite cartoon character, Light Bulb Head Dude, cross-country for Colorado Roadtrip!, an in-state travelogue like no other, created with Access mentor artist Josiah Lee Lopez. Delve further into the adventures of Keil and his Light Bulb Head Dude at the opening reception, which also includes a screening of Keil’s accompanying short animated film, just back from the Palm Springs International Animation Festival. Additional receptions for the exhibit, which also includes travel-related works by other Access ArtWorks artists, will be held on the first and third Fridays in December.

EXPAND Joey Cocciardi's 1-800 Flowers opens Friday at Gildar Gallery. Gildar Gallery

Joey Cocciardi, 1-800 Flowers

Gildar Gallery, 82 South Broadway

November 17 through December 24

Opening reception: Friday, November 17, 6 to 8 p.m.

New York-based interdisciplinary artist Joey Cocciardi returns to Gildar Gallery for a second show, 1-800 Flowers, a modern take on Romanticism that satirizes the classic still life with found faux materials, from dollar-store plastic flowers to condoms and grocery bags, embedded in resin and virtually indestructible. Close the year at Gildar with a pointed comment about the spoils of human consumption.

EXPAND Carlee Henderson

Flora | | Fauna’s The Great American West Zine Release Party/Exhibition

Pon Pon Bar, 2528 Walnut Street

Friday, November 17, 8 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Editor Carlee Henderson of the Denver-based Flora | | Fauna zine publication, spent a week traveling to three remote national parks and monuments in the Southwest — Arches, Monument Valley, and Canyon De Chelly — with camera in hand. Henderson says the resulting show, The Great American West, is inspired by a master of the school, Ansel Adams. At the opening, you can also pick up copies of Flora | | Fauna’s spring and fall 2017 issues for $5 each.

Mural design by Jason Graves and Pat Milbery. RiNo Art District

38th Street Underpass Mural Painting

3800 Wynkoop Street

November 18 and 19

8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday

8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday

If you’ve ever wanted to help paint a mural, here’s the perfect opportunity: The RiNo Art District is seeking 225 volunteers to help paint a mural designed by So Gnar’s Jason Graves and Pat Milbery on the south side of the 38th Street Underpass at Wynkoop Street. You must be older than eighteen to participate; sign up for a slot online, through November 18. For your trouble, you’ll gain bragging rights — and a coupon for a free beer at Blue Moon Brewing Company, 3750 Chestnut Place.

Mercury Studio

Ceramics Show

Studio Colfax, 2418 East Colfax Avenue

Saturday, November 18, 4 to 7 p.m.

Fancy up your Thanksgiving table or get some of your holiday gift-shopping out of the way at this clay showcase hosted by all-in-the-family Denver business Studio Colfax. You might even find some functional pieces by renowned ceramicist Maynard Tischler in the mix; he’s the patriarch of the aforementioned family. Meet the artists, nibble and sip, and then adjourn to Bar Max next door for happy hour drinks.

