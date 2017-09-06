Five Arty Things to Do This Week in Denver

In September, the Biennial of the Americas and Crush 2017 descend over Denver for a mash-up of enlightened cross-cultural discourse and gritty urban street art. Art goes on, in the galleries and in the streets; here are some of the places both will intersect this weekend.

Together With

Philip J. Steele Gallery, Rocky Mountain College of Art and Design campus

1600 Pierce Street, Lakewood

September 7 through October 5

Opening Reception: Thursday, September 7, 4 to 7 p.m.

Artists from two Midwestern cities, Denver and Madison, Wisconsin, are exchanging views across the miles this year via Hyperlink, a loose international artist collective connected by the Internet. The relationship between the two non-coastal cities, called Together With, first blossomed into a physical exhibition last May with a group show by Denver artists in Wisconsin; a group of Madison artists are now returning the favor with a show at RMCAD. Both exhibits are curated by Kate Mothes of Young Space, an online platform supporting emerging artists.

Joshua Ware, Georgia Art Space

Joshua Ware: Future Bodies

Georgia Art Space

900-1000 Mariposa Street

Friday, September 8, 6 to 11 p.m.

Saturday, September 9, Noon to 6 p.m.

Sunday, September 10, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Large-scale collage work by poet-turned-artist Joshua Ware will christen Georgia, a new cross-disciplinary art space in the garage of fellow poet Sommer Browning. The music act Path of Totality provides a sonic backdrop against visuals by Jeanne Liotta at the opening of the three-day exhibit, which also includes "OtherSpace," a discussion about local alternative art spaces from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., September 9.

Latin America: Endless Transformation

RedLine Denver

2350 Arapahoe Street

September 8 through October 29

Opening Reception: Friday, September 8, 5 to 9 p.m.

Latin America: Endless Transformation, RedLine's latest, in conjunction with CEA Contemporary Expressions of Art and the Building Bridges Art Exchange, dovetails with the Biennial of the Americas. The exhibit draws together artists from seven Latin-American nations for visual discourse on changing views and social patterns across borders.

Dateline Gallery

Double Vision: A Glimpse Through the Eyes of Vice City By-Products

Dateline

3004 Larimer Street

September 8 through October 1

Opening Reception: Saturday, September 9, 6 p.m.

CRUSH Reception and Artist Party: 6 p.m. to midnight Tuesday, September 12

Influential Miami mural artists Luis Valle, aka "El Chan Guri," and Jay Bellicchi, aka “Remote," come indoors to take over Dateline for a big exhibition of two- and three-dimensional works on the subject of death’s inevitability. Yes, there will be skulls. Dateline hosts its own reception on September 9 and then joins forces with CRUSH for a second party on September 12; both events include live music by Pterrorfractyl.

Denver Art Society

Art Out Loud

Denver Art Society

734 Santa Fe Drive

Saturday, September 9, 5 to 11 p.m.

$15

The Denver Art Society celebrates eight years of underground art-making and community-building in the Art District on Santa Fe with Art Out Loud, an annual fundraiser that showcases the venue’s multiple programs.

Enjoy a free-ranging art exhibit; live music by Neptune, Sympathy F and Pilot Haus; yoga; and the BYOA Art Jam, an invitation to bring your own sketchbook and medium, and make art with others, while supporting the cause.

See Westword’s calendar listings for more art events and openings.

