Five Arty Things to Do and See This Weekend in Denver

There’s more than one way to take in some art this weekend, from a hands-on DIY postcard project to an evening of artful play at the Denver Art Museum — and so much more. Get your art on at these five cool events.

Occupied Spaces: Sculpture by Sean O’Meallie

Set for Life: Embroidery by Rob Watt

O’Sullivan Art Gallery, Regis University, 3333 Regis Boulevard (50th Avenue)

Through February 16

Opening Reception: Thursday, January 25, 4:30 to 8 p.m.

Two artists working in unusual mediums — wood sculptor and former toy inventor Sean O’Meallie and embroidery artist Rob Watt — get together for a two-man show at Regis University’s O’Sullivan Art Gallery. Both artists have a wry streak that might get you chuckling while viewing the exhibit, which opened January 16. Meet the artists at the reception on January 25, or hear them speak during an artist talk on Thursday, February 8, at 7 p.m.

EXPAND Celebrate Black History Month with three new shows at Boulder's Dairy Arts Center. Dairy Arts Center

Divided, The Sound of Red and They Still Live

Dairy Arts Center, 2590 Walnut Street, Boulder

January 26 to March 4

Opening Reception: Friday, January 26, 5 to 7 p.m.

The Dairy Arts Center gears up for Black History Month with three relevant exhibits spotlighting Colorado artists. To begin with, Divided: Race and Identity in Modern America attacks issues like race, identity and power from the rainbow of perspectives of artists Tya Anthony, Michael Brohman, Michael Dixon and Françoise Soulé Duressé, while The Sound of Red focuses on the colorful, interactive paintings of Denver hip-hop artist Detour (aka Thomas Evans). They Still Live — an ambitious portrait collaboration by Anthony and Evans, matching DNA-tested subjects with African artifacts from Denver collector Paul Hamilton’s extensive treasury that debuted at RedLine in 2016 — rounds out the winter show nicely with its statements on embracing one's heritage and African-American pride.

Nathan Hall and Laura Ann Samuelson take over the Denver Art Museum's first Untitled evening of 2018. Denver Art Museum

Untitled: Micro, with Nathan Hall and Laura Ann Samuelson

Denver Art Museum, 100 West 14th Avenue Parkway

Friday, January 26, 6 to 10 p.m.

Museum Admission: $8 to $13 (free for members and kids ages eighteen and under)

The Denver Art Museum’s Untitled final-Friday event series starts up again this week with Creative Takeovers, a new concept that has local artists driving each evening’s themed activities. Composer Nathan Hall and choreographer Laura Ann Samuelson, both veterans of the DAM’s residency program, team up for the opener, titled “Micro Experiences” and brimming with small surprises. We can’t really tell what those surprises will be, or they wouldn’t be a surprise, but take our word for it: This is going to be fun.

Thomas McMahan, "Society Is a Gateway Drug." Thomas McMahan, courtesy of Collective Misnomer

The Way Things Are. The Way They Are Going to Be. Part Two

The Dikeou Collection, 1615 California Street, Suite 515

Friday, January 26, 7:30 to 9:30 p.m.

Admission: $10 or pay-what-you-can

The avant-garde film and video series Collective Misnomer is going to an abbreviated schedule in 2018, but the quality is still there: The Way Things Are. The Way They Are Going to Be. Part Two is a continuation of part one, a screening from a year ago. Described as “a screening addressing how our current culture will define and limit the futures available to us,” the show shares vivid points of view from seven international filmmakers.

EXPAND What will your Pink Progression postcard look like? Pink Progression

Pink Progression Postcard Party

Two Hands Paperie, 803 Pearl Street, Boulder

Friday, January 26, 3 to 5 p.m.

Beginning next month, Pink Progression, a project initiated by Denver artist Anna Kaye, will begin rolling out a series of exhibits in Denver and Boulder of artwork created by a who’s-who of regional women artists in sync with the sense of solidarity achieved at Women’s Marches around the world in 2017 and 2018. You can participate, too, by making a postcard on a women's-rights/human-rights theme to submit for presentation at one of the shows. Get ready for the Boulder version, which opens in February, with a March 2 reception, at Two Hands Paperie, where some art supplies and blank postcards will be provided on Saturday afternoon, January 26, giving you a jumpstart before the February 10 submission deadline. Can’t make it? You can still make a postcard wherever you are and send it to Pink Progression, P.O. Box 151279, Lakewood, CO 80215. Any postcards received after the deadline will be considered for future installations.

See Westword’s calendar listings for more art events and openings.

