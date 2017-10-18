 


Paul Michel's starkly imagined landscapes are back at Svper Ordinary in the Source.
Paul Michel's starkly imagined landscapes are back at Svper Ordinary in the Source.
Mountains & Plains

Five Arty Things to Do This Weekend in Denver

Susan Froyd | October 18, 2017 | 11:45am
AA

Experience old favorites, new horizons and an opportunity to get your hands dirty this weekend at Denver galleries. Here are five hot spots.

Related Stories

Jason Lee Gimbel and Christopher R. Perez, And Longing Is Overthrown
ATC DEN
3420 Larimer Street
Opening Reception: 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, October 19
Free, RSVP online
And Longing Is Overthrown juxtaposes Jason Lee Gimbel’s augmented charcoal figure drawings with the analog photography of Christopher R. Perez, inviting viewers to ponder how old techniques segue into new ideas in visual art. It’s a fun positioning of work by two longtime players in the local art scene with a focus on craft and the passing of time. Wine, beer, kombucha and a signature cocktail will be served at the reception.

Enter Louis Recchia's fantasy world at Zip 37 Gallery.
Enter Louis Recchia's fantasy world at Zip 37 Gallery.
Louis Recchia

Louis Recchia: Solo Exhibition
Zip 37 Gallery
3644 Navajo Street
October 20 to November 5
Opening Reception: 6 to 10 p.m. Friday, October 20
It’s old home week on Navajo Street when Louis Recchia’s slot comes up at Zip 37, with another round of colorful fantasies on the walls, splashed with cartoon figures, friendly animals, trails of mosaics, and a surreal sense of humor. Drop by for proof that what’s left of the Navajo Arts District is still kicking.

Make a skull with your own to hands at EvB Studios.
Make a skull with your own to hands at EvB Studios.
EvB Studios

Third Friday Mini Shop: Clay Skulls
EvB Studio
3735 Ames Street in Wheat Ridge
6 to 9 p.m. Friday, October 20
$10 fee
Clay artist Marie Gibbons continues her tradition of low-cost public mini-workshops in October with an opportunity to get into the spirit of the season by creating your own little clay skull. For $10, you get a lump of clay, use of studio tools and firing, and a shadow-strewn black-wash finish, as well as Gibbons’s encouraging guidance. The workshops are on a drop-in basis, but allow yourself at least forty minutes within the 6 to 9 p.m. window to complete your piece.

Evan Anderman, "Moving Merchandise, Torre Vado, Italy," 2015.
Evan Anderman, “Moving Merchandise, Torre Vado, Italy,” 2015.
© Evan Anderman

Evan Anderman, Another Land: The Travel Show
Evan Anderman Photography
209 Kalamath Street, Unit 4
October 20 to December 22
Opening Reception: 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, October 20
Photographer Evan Anderman takes a break from capturing the landscape from the air for Another Land, an exhibit of images from his travels through the Mediterranean nations. Catch the travel bug from Anderman at the opening (another reception takes place at the same time on First Friday in December); otherwise, gallery hours are by appointment at info@EvanAnderman.com.

Paul Michel makes ironic greeting cards and black-and-white landscapes.
Paul Michel makes ironic greeting cards and black-and-white landscapes.
Mountains & Plains

Landscapes: New Works by Paul Michel
Svper Ordinary
3350 Brighton Boulevard
Opening Reception: 6 to 10 p.m. Saturday, October 21
Paul Michel, aka Mountains vs. Plains, tickles his viewers with ironic hipster greeting cards and, in this case, fanciful black-and-white landscapes, direct from the imagination. “These are the places I escape to, those of solitude, of calmness and of peaceful isolation — where and when the world hides and everything loosens its grip,” Michel says of the work. “I'm over here; I’m not wearing a hat.” Complimentary drinks will be served at the opening.

See Westword’s calendar listings for more art events and openings.

 
Susan Froyd is a Denver native who studied English, Art and finally Journalism at Metro State University, and also managed movie theaters and sold art supplies before landing at Westword in 1992. Decades later, she still feels privileged to serve the vibrant artists in all disciplines who make our town a more engaging place to live.

