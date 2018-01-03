Eight Arty Things to Do This Weekend in Denver

January is traditionally a time to take a fresh look at Denver’s co-op galleries, where open shows and member shows — and just about any kind of show — all cast an eye on the power of community among artists struggling for a foothold. But that’s not all that's on the horizon for the first First Friday of 2018. Here’s where to dabble in Denver’s prodigious art scene this weekend.
Light Lite Coin
Dateline Gallery, 3004 Larimer Street
January 3 through February 9
Opening Reception: Wednesday, January 3, 7 to 11 p.m.
Dateline is back after a hiatus, with an exhibit inspired by the infinite art world that now lives on the Internet. Curated by Coleman Mummery in cahoots with The Wrong: Digital Art Biennale, a massive online collection of digital galleries, Light Lite Coin brings together a selection of Internet artists Mummery admires for an IRL international group show.
We Still Live
RedLine, 2350 Arapahoe Street
January 5 through 12
Opening Reception: Friday, January 5, 6 to 8 p.m.
Think of We Still Live as an extension of They Still Live, a 2016 exhibit that artist Thomas Evans and photographer Tya Anthony mounted with help from African-art collector Paul Hamilton to celebrate cultural heritage. This is a youth version put together by Evans and a group of ArtsStreet students, ages 14 to 21.
EnCore
Core New Art Space, 900 Santa Fe Drive
January 4 through 21
Opening Reception: Friday, January 5, 6 to 9 p.m.
Still kicking after all these years, the long-lived co-op gallery Core starts off fresh in 2018 with a members' show swimming in artistic diversity. Check it out, and come back throughout the year for close-ups by your favorites.
Edge Gallery Open Show
Edge Gallery, 7001 West Colfax Avenue, Lakewood
January 5 through 28
Opening Reception: Friday, January 5, 5 to 10 p.m.
Edge, now at home in the 40 West Arts District, kicks off its year by looking beyond the boundaries of its own membership with an open show. Drop in at the First Friday reception for a blast of work by local artists both known and unknown.
Justin Beard: Small Brainstorms
Flimsy Currency: New Works by Dominic Muttel
Pirate: Contemporary Art, 7130 West 16th Avenue, Lakewood
January 5 through 21
Opening Reception: Friday, January 5, 5 to 10 p.m.
It’s business as usual at Pirate, with new work by Justin Beard in the members' gallery and Dominic Muttel in the associates' space. The opening will turn into a party at 10 p.m., with Dateline’s Jeromie Dorrance moonlighting at the turntable. Pirate lives!
Phil Bender: Souvenirs de Paris
Gallery 51, 51 Broadway at Buffalo Exchange
January 5 through 31
Opening Reception: Friday, January 5, 6 to 9 p.m.
While Pirate parties in Lakewood, Pirate founder Phil Bender will do some moonlighting of his own at Gallery 51, the space at the back of Buffalo Exchange. See what Bender scavenged in Paris.
Charly Fasano Art Show Party
Broadway Deli and Bar, 8 South Broadway
Opening Reception: Friday, January 5, 8 to 11 p.m.
Go underground on Broadway with polymath artist Charlie Fasano, who will present paintings, ink drawings and short films, as well as a spoken-word set with musician Bryon Parker. Singer-songwriter Rachael Pollard will polish off the night. Bonus: The gallery’s a deli and bar!
Fauna
Abend Gallery, 1412 Wazee Street
January 6 through 27
Opening Reception: Saturday, January 6, 6 to 9 p.m.
Abend pays homage to the animal world with a survey of creatively representational depictions of our wild and not-so-wild creature companions. A must for animal lovers.
See Westword’s Calendar listings for more art events and openings.
