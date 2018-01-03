 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Nick Jorgenson and digital artists from around the world land at Dateline for Light Lite Coin.EXPAND
Nick Jorgenson and digital artists from around the world land at Dateline for Light Lite Coin.
Nick Jorgenson

Eight Arty Things to Do This Weekend in Denver

Susan Froyd | January 3, 2018 | 10:00am
AA

January is traditionally a time to take a fresh look at Denver’s co-op galleries, where open shows and member shows — and just about any kind of show — all cast an eye on the power of community among artists struggling for a foothold. But that’s not all that's on the horizon for the first First Friday of 2018. Here’s where to dabble in Denver’s prodigious art scene this weekend.

Alex Page, "Symptoms of Anxiety."
Alex Page, "Symptoms of Anxiety."
Alex Page

Related Stories

Light Lite Coin
Dateline Gallery, 3004 Larimer Street
January 3 through February 9
Opening Reception: Wednesday, January 3, 7 to 11 p.m.
Dateline is back after a hiatus, with an exhibit inspired by the infinite art world that now lives on the Internet. Curated by Coleman Mummery in cahoots with The Wrong: Digital Art Biennale, a massive online collection of digital galleries, Light Lite Coin brings together a selection of Internet artists Mummery admires for an IRL international group show.

ArtsStreet youth work with Thomas Evans for We Still Live.
ArtsStreet youth work with Thomas Evans for We Still Live.
Thomas Evans

We Still Live
RedLine, 2350 Arapahoe Street
January 5 through 12
Opening Reception: Friday, January 5, 6 to 8 p.m.
Think of We Still Live as an extension of They Still Live, a 2016 exhibit that artist Thomas Evans and photographer Tya Anthony mounted with help from African-art collector Paul Hamilton to celebrate cultural heritage. This is a youth version put together by Evans and a group of ArtsStreet students, ages 14 to 21.

Eight Arty Things to Do This Weekend in DenverEXPAND
Core New Art Space

EnCore
Core New Art Space, 900 Santa Fe Drive
January 4 through 21
Opening Reception: Friday, January 5, 6 to 9 p.m.
Still kicking after all these years, the long-lived co-op gallery Core starts off fresh in 2018 with a members' show swimming in artistic diversity. Check it out, and come back throughout the year for close-ups by your favorites.

Edge Gallery Open Show
Edge Gallery, 7001 West Colfax Avenue, Lakewood
January 5 through 28
Opening Reception: Friday, January 5, 5 to 10 p.m.
Edge, now at home in the 40 West Arts District, kicks off its year by looking beyond the boundaries of its own membership with an open show. Drop in at the First Friday reception for a blast of work by local artists both known and unknown.

See new works by Justin Beard and Dominic Muttel at Pirate.
See new works by Justin Beard and Dominic Muttel at Pirate.
Pirate: Contemporary Art

Justin Beard: Small Brainstorms
Flimsy Currency: New Works by Dominic Muttel
Pirate: Contemporary Art, 7130 West 16th Avenue, Lakewood
January 5 through 21
Opening Reception: Friday, January 5, 5 to 10 p.m.
It’s business as usual at Pirate, with new work by Justin Beard in the members' gallery and Dominic Muttel in the associates' space. The opening will turn into a party at 10 p.m., with Dateline’s Jeromie Dorrance moonlighting at the turntable. Pirate lives!

Phil Bender has a show of his own at Gallery 51.
Phil Bender has a show of his own at Gallery 51.
Phil Bender

Phil Bender: Souvenirs de Paris
Gallery 51, 51 Broadway at Buffalo Exchange
January 5 through 31
Opening Reception: Friday, January 5, 6 to 9 p.m.
While Pirate parties in Lakewood, Pirate founder Phil Bender will do some moonlighting of his own at Gallery 51, the space at the back of Buffalo Exchange. See what Bender scavenged in Paris.

Eat, drink and be merry at Charly Fasano's show in a deli.EXPAND
Eat, drink and be merry at Charly Fasano's show in a deli.
Charly Fasano

Charly Fasano Art Show Party
Broadway Deli and Bar, 8 South Broadway
Opening Reception: Friday, January 5, 8 to 11 p.m.
Go underground on Broadway with polymath artist Charlie Fasano, who will present paintings, ink drawings and short films, as well as a spoken-word set with musician Bryon Parker. Singer-songwriter Rachael Pollard will polish off the night. Bonus: The gallery’s a deli and bar!

David Kammerzell, "Tony & Tom," oil on canvas.EXPAND
David Kammerzell, "Tony & Tom," oil on canvas.
Abend Gallery

Fauna
Abend Gallery, 1412 Wazee Street
January 6 through 27
Opening Reception: Saturday, January 6, 6 to 9 p.m.
Abend pays homage to the animal world with a survey of creatively representational depictions of our wild and not-so-wild creature companions. A must for animal lovers.

See Westword’s Calendar listings for more art events and openings.

 
Susan Froyd is a Denver native who studied English, Art and finally Journalism at Metro State University, and also managed movie theaters and sold art supplies before landing at Westword in 1992. Decades later, she still feels privileged to serve the vibrant artists in all disciplines who make our town a more engaging place to live.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

©2018 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >