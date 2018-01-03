Eight Arty Things to Do This Weekend in Denver

January is traditionally a time to take a fresh look at Denver’s co-op galleries, where open shows and member shows — and just about any kind of show — all cast an eye on the power of community among artists struggling for a foothold. But that’s not all that's on the horizon for the first First Friday of 2018. Here’s where to dabble in Denver’s prodigious art scene this weekend.

Light Lite Coin

Dateline Gallery, 3004 Larimer Street

January 3 through February 9

Opening Reception: Wednesday, January 3, 7 to 11 p.m.

Dateline is back after a hiatus, with an exhibit inspired by the infinite art world that now lives on the Internet. Curated by Coleman Mummery in cahoots with The Wrong: Digital Art Biennale, a massive online collection of digital galleries, Light Lite Coin brings together a selection of Internet artists Mummery admires for an IRL international group show.

ArtsStreet youth work with Thomas Evans for We Still Live. Thomas Evans

We Still Live

RedLine, 2350 Arapahoe Street

January 5 through 12

Opening Reception: Friday, January 5, 6 to 8 p.m.

Think of We Still Live as an extension of They Still Live, a 2016 exhibit that artist Thomas Evans and photographer Tya Anthony mounted with help from African-art collector Paul Hamilton to celebrate cultural heritage. This is a youth version put together by Evans and a group of ArtsStreet students, ages 14 to 21.

EXPAND Core New Art Space

EnCore

Core New Art Space, 900 Santa Fe Drive

January 4 through 21

Opening Reception: Friday, January 5, 6 to 9 p.m.

Still kicking after all these years, the long-lived co-op gallery Core starts off fresh in 2018 with a members' show swimming in artistic diversity. Check it out, and come back throughout the year for close-ups by your favorites.

Edge Gallery Open Show

Edge Gallery, 7001 West Colfax Avenue, Lakewood

January 5 through 28

Opening Reception: Friday, January 5, 5 to 10 p.m.

Edge, now at home in the 40 West Arts District, kicks off its year by looking beyond the boundaries of its own membership with an open show. Drop in at the First Friday reception for a blast of work by local artists both known and unknown.

See new works by Justin Beard and Dominic Muttel at Pirate. Pirate: Contemporary Art

Justin Beard: Small Brainstorms

Flimsy Currency: New Works by Dominic Muttel

Pirate: Contemporary Art, 7130 West 16th Avenue, Lakewood

January 5 through 21

Opening Reception: Friday, January 5, 5 to 10 p.m.

It’s business as usual at Pirate, with new work by Justin Beard in the members' gallery and Dominic Muttel in the associates' space. The opening will turn into a party at 10 p.m., with Dateline’s Jeromie Dorrance moonlighting at the turntable. Pirate lives!

Phil Bender has a show of his own at Gallery 51. Phil Bender

Phil Bender: Souvenirs de Paris

Gallery 51, 51 Broadway at Buffalo Exchange

January 5 through 31

Opening Reception: Friday, January 5, 6 to 9 p.m.

While Pirate parties in Lakewood, Pirate founder Phil Bender will do some moonlighting of his own at Gallery 51, the space at the back of Buffalo Exchange. See what Bender scavenged in Paris.

EXPAND Eat, drink and be merry at Charly Fasano's show in a deli. Charly Fasano

Charly Fasano Art Show Party

Broadway Deli and Bar, 8 South Broadway

Opening Reception: Friday, January 5, 8 to 11 p.m.

Go underground on Broadway with polymath artist Charlie Fasano, who will present paintings, ink drawings and short films, as well as a spoken-word set with musician Bryon Parker. Singer-songwriter Rachael Pollard will polish off the night. Bonus: The gallery’s a deli and bar!

EXPAND David Kammerzell, "Tony & Tom," oil on canvas. Abend Gallery

Fauna

Abend Gallery, 1412 Wazee Street

January 6 through 27

Opening Reception: Saturday, January 6, 6 to 9 p.m.

Abend pays homage to the animal world with a survey of creatively representational depictions of our wild and not-so-wild creature companions. A must for animal lovers.

See Westword’s Calendar listings for more art events and openings.

