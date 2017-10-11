Six Arty Things to Do This Weekend in Denver

Oh, the variety: Metro Denver galleries are set to celebrate book artists from across the U.S., honor the Colorado art dynasty of Charles and Collin Parson, throw open houses with affordable merch for the holidays (or not) and host a DIY art session with a community-building fiber artist. How’s that for an art-filled weekend? Here are the deets.

Artists' Book Cornucopia VIII

Art Gym, 1460 Leyden Street

October 12 to November 4

Opening Reception: 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, October 12

Art Gym, with its large gallery space, seems a sound location for a big book-art show, and the national exhibit Cornucopia VIII fills the bill. The exhibit is curated by Denver book-arts maven Alicia Bailey of Abecedarian Artists’ Books and juried by Cynthia Nourse-Thompson, director of the graduate program in Book Arts at the University of the Arts, Philadelphia. The Abecedarian satellite exhibit offers a look at what’s happening right now and how tradition is changing in the genre.

Kaitlyn Tucek: An American Landscape

Alto Gallery, 4345 West 41st Avenue

October 12 to 14

Opening Reception: 6 to 11 p.m. Friday, October 13

Master mark-maker Kaitlyn Tucek mixes principles of painting and drawing on a singular surface, juxtaposing lush washes of color with the curve of free lines and texture in her abstracted landscapes. Get into Tucek’s flowing organic canvases during a three-day solo pop-up at Alto. DJ Jewkes will spin at the reception.

Charles Parson, "Compass for the Floor of the Sky, #2." Photo by Heather Longway, courtesy of MOA

Counterpoints: Charles and Collin Parson

Museum of Outdoor Arts

1000 Englewood Parkway, Englewood

October 14 to December 15

Opening Reception: 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, October 14

The Colorado father/son power duo of sculptors Charles and Collin Parson will have the honor of exhibiting their work side by side in Counterpoints, a new indoor/outdoor show at MOA. In addition to drawings and smaller, wall-hung sculptural works in MOA’s gallery in Englewood’s CityCenter building, the overall exhibit will comprise eight outdoor sculptures by the Parsons, which will stand in Westlands Park, 5701 South Quebec Street in Greenwood Village, through next August. The free reception at the gallery includes hors d'oeuvres, libations and live music.

Cabal Gallery celebrates three years on South Broadway. Cabal Gallery

3 Years of Cabal: Creep Show and Grand Reopening

Cabal Gallery, 1875 South Broadway

6 to 10 p.m. Saturday, October 14

Feisty Cabal Gallery celebrates three years on South Broadway with its annual Halloween-season Creep Show, an exhibit of scary art by local artists amped up by live mural-making and a fresh supply of early holiday-shopping goodies, including T-shirts, stickers, coloring books, fine-art prints, posters and other handmade ephemera. Neighboring business Colorado Vape & Glass Co. will join in the festivities with glass-blowing demos beginning at 4 p.m., and the opening also kicks off the gallery’s new retail hours: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

Extra Vitamins, As It Is, die-cut stencil zine. Courtesy of Extra Vitamins

Extra Vitamins Pop-Up Shop + Studio Party

Extra Vitamins Studio, 3002 Larimer Street

6 p.m. to midnight, Saturday, October 14

Extra Vitamins, the designing duo of Julia Belamarich and Kyle Warfield, specializes in well-designed and brightly graphic functional art, from T-shirts to beautiful books. The two artists will launch a ton of new stuff at this pop-up studio open house; there will be music and snacks, but it’s BYOB.

EXPAND Faux Frau Judith's love letter to Elizabeth Warren. Courtesy of Mend America

Mend America with Frau Fiber

Center for Visual Art, MSU Denver

965 Santa Fe Drive

1:30 to 4:30 p.m. Saturday, October 14

L.A.-based artist/activist Carole Francis Lung, known in the art world as Frau Fiber, and her work, dubbed the Sewing Rebellion and carried out with help from an army of Faux Frau facilitators, combines community sewing with people-oriented progressive politics in hands-on workshops across the nation. Her latest concern, Mend America, is an invitation to the public to join forces to stitch together cloth patches and political rants that will then be mailed to the public office of each maker’s choice. Drop in on the Frau and make a statement — literally!

