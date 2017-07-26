Five Arty Things to Do This Weekend in Denver
|
Kate Breakey, "Pair of Broad-tailed Hummingbirds."
Goodwin Fine Art
Enjoy your summer evenings celebrating art at district-wide Final Friday artwalks and parties in Denver — or just go out and discover a rising young star or two. These five art openings are where it’s at this week.
|
Thomas Evans
Thomas Evans: Between the Hues
Thursday, July 27
Reception, 6 to 9 p.m, the Temple, 2400 Curtis Street
Art and Soul Afterparty, 9 p.m. to 2 a.m., Meadowlark Kitchen, 2705 Larimer Street
Thomas Evans, aka Detour, earned some artist cred painting color-drenched, touchable portraits with a built-in touch element that triggers sounds and samples. While his socially conscious street-art work is now making visual waves on a larger scale, Evans, a RedLine resident and studio denizen of the Temple, will unveil a new body of work, interactive and otherwise, in two parts — first, with a formal gallery show at the Temple, and later the same evening, at an arty party at Meadowlark Kitchen. DJ Mikey Fresh will be in the house upping the interactivity factor in Detour’s work at the main exhibition, while DJ A-L takes over the spins at the after party.
|
Sharon Feder, "Next No. 10," oil, mixed media on panel, 2016.
Goodwin Fine Art
Habitat: Kate Breakey and Sharon Feder
Goodwin Fine Art, 1255 Delaware Street
July 28 through September 9
Opening Reception:Friday, July 28, 6 to 8 p.m.
As part of the Golden Triangle’s new monthly Final Friday event, Goodwin Fine Art saved its July opening for this weekend. The gallery’s new duo show includes works from Kate Breakey’s Las Sombras/The Shadows series in an installation influenced by the natural world of the Southwest and the shadowy photograms of nineteenth-century photographers William Henry Fox Talbot and Anna Atkins, alongside a new slew of Sharon Feder’s architectural building-scapes. But don’t stop there — visit the Golden Triangle online for a complete lineup of participating galleries and businesses.
|
Vinnie Alfonso
Vinnie Alfonso, F***ing & Fighting
Megafauna, 3102 Blake Street
July 28 and August 18
Friday, July 28, 6-10 p.m.
Megafauna in RiNo will also join in another set of Final Friday festivities in town with an opening for Vinnie Alfonso’s F***ing & Fighting, a down and gritty jumble of bodies wrestling for blood and sport — or is it something else? Warning: Some of this show might be NSFW. Meanwhile, out on the street, Rino Supply hosts Hip to the Street, a live mash of hip-hop, monumental wall projections, vendor booths and drink specials at breweries and eateries up and down the block.
|
Alex Page
Alex Page, On The Outside
Leisure, 555 Santa Fe Drive
Opening Reception: Saturday, July 29, 7 to 10 p.m.
Leisure ends July with a solo about first impressions by enigmatic mark-maker, sculptor and installationist Alex Page, whose work has also made the rounds at places like Dateline and MCA Denver over the last few years.
|
Museum of Outdoor Arts
Design & Build: Inspire. Ignite. Innovate.
Design & Build Alumni Exhibition
The Sculptured Buildings of Charles Deaton
Museum of Outdoor Arts
July 29 through October 21
Opening Reception: Saturday, July 29, 6 to 9 p.m.
The Museum of Outdoor Arts will segue into fall with an old standby, its annual Design & Build exhibition of works by college-level emerging artists mentored over the summer by theatrical designer, fabricator and puppet-maker Cory Gilstrap of Imagined Creations. They examined MOA's 2017 annual theme of “past, present, future” for the show, which debuts alongside the fourth annual Design & Build Alumni Exhibition, which takes a fast-forward look at what former artists in the program are doing now. Finally, MOA tips its hat to local architecture with The Sculptured Buildings of Charles Deaton in the MOA Sound Gallery, a tribute to the man best-known for designing the flying-saucer-shaped “Sleeper House” in Genesee. Come expecting a party, with eats and drinks, live music by Winehouse and free admission.
