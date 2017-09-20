 


William Stockman is back with new work at Gildar Gallery.
William Stockman is back with new work at Gildar Gallery.
William Stockman, Gildar Gallery

Three Arty Things to Do This Week in Denver

Susan Froyd | September 20, 2017 | 9:00am
Discover new art spaces and firmly established faces this weekend at gallery openings on every level of the spectrum. Here are three new shows to enjoy this week:

Three Arty Things to Do This Week in Denver
Emily Cope

Emily Cope
Black Black Coffee
September 18 to November 16
3459 Ringsby Court
Open House: Noon to 1:30 p.m. Thursday, September 21
Black Black Coffee, the ultimate connoisseur’s favorite stop for a cuppa joe at Taxi in RiNo, is in its third cycle of showcasing the artists of nearby GRACe Studios in Globeville. Emily Cope, a longtime wanderer through the West who’s now settled in Denver, is up next.

Three Arty Things to Do This Week in Denver
William Stockman, Gildar Gallery

William Stockman, After Thought
Gildar Gallery
82 South Broadway
September 22 to November 4
Opening Reception: 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, September 22
A new show by veteran Denver artist William Stockman always creates excitement in the art-community in-crowd, partly because it's such a rare occurrence. But Stockman, known for highly subjective drawings and paintings blending figures and abstraction, is back and unfurling new work at Gildar Gallery. This exhibit defines the meaning of not-to-miss, so don’t.

Three Arty Things to Do This Week in DenverEXPAND
Chrissy Espinosa

Chrissy Espinosa, The Intruder
Tsogo Migid, Metamorphosis
Pirate: Contemporary Art
7130 West 16th Avenue, Lakewood
September 22 to October 8
Opening Reception: 6 to 10 p.m. Friday, September 22
Let Pirate member Chrissy Espinoza freak you out with The Intruder, a series of funny/creepy photographs built around a tall tale about a faceless intruder who appears to the artist only in motel rooms during her travels. Happy haunting: Check it out for an early Halloween treat. Also featured: new paintings by Tsogo Migid.

See Westword’s calendar listings for more art events and openings.

 
Susan Froyd is a Denver native who studied English, Art and finally Journalism at Metro State University, and also managed movie theaters and sold art supplies before landing at Westword in 1992. Decades later, she still feels privileged to serve the vibrant artists in all disciplines who make our town a more engaging place to live.

