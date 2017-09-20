Three Arty Things to Do This Week in Denver

Discover new art spaces and firmly established faces this weekend at gallery openings on every level of the spectrum. Here are three new shows to enjoy this week:

Emily Cope

Black Black Coffee

September 18 to November 16

3459 Ringsby Court

Open House: Noon to 1:30 p.m. Thursday, September 21

Black Black Coffee, the ultimate connoisseur’s favorite stop for a cuppa joe at Taxi in RiNo, is in its third cycle of showcasing the artists of nearby GRACe Studios in Globeville. Emily Cope, a longtime wanderer through the West who’s now settled in Denver, is up next.

William Stockman, Gildar Gallery

William Stockman, After Thought

Gildar Gallery

82 South Broadway

September 22 to November 4

Opening Reception: 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, September 22

A new show by veteran Denver artist William Stockman always creates excitement in the art-community in-crowd, partly because it's such a rare occurrence. But Stockman, known for highly subjective drawings and paintings blending figures and abstraction, is back and unfurling new work at Gildar Gallery. This exhibit defines the meaning of not-to-miss, so don’t.

EXPAND Chrissy Espinosa

Chrissy Espinosa, The Intruder

Tsogo Migid, Metamorphosis

Pirate: Contemporary Art

7130 West 16th Avenue, Lakewood

September 22 to October 8

Opening Reception: 6 to 10 p.m. Friday, September 22

Let Pirate member Chrissy Espinoza freak you out with The Intruder, a series of funny/creepy photographs built around a tall tale about a faceless intruder who appears to the artist only in motel rooms during her travels. Happy haunting: Check it out for an early Halloween treat. Also featured: new paintings by Tsogo Migid.

See Westword’s calendar listings for more art events and openings.

