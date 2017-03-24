menu

Denver Art Museum Looking for Its Next Creative-in-Residence

Backstory Opens a New Chapter for History Colorado


Denver Art Museum Looking for Its Next Creative-in-Residence

Friday, March 24, 2017 at 7:50 a.m.
By Kyle Harris
Westword MasterMind Mar Williams was Denver Art Museum's Creative-in-Residence.
Westword MasterMind Mar Williams was Denver Art Museum's Creative-in-Residence.
Dan Chick
The Denver Art Museum is on the hunt for a local artist to be its summer creative-in-residence. This paid position will have one goal: producing "transformative experiences for visitors," according to a statement from the museum.

"This residency challenges the DAM and our creative-in-residence to work collaboratively with each other and, most importantly, with our visitors," according to the museum. "Taking the DAM’s collection as inspiration, our creative-in-residence will work onsite at the DAM to develop a participatory project that utilizes their unique talents and vision. We hope that this residency can help to transform visitor experiences, stimulate active participation in the creative process, and build the DAM’s internal capacity to push boundaries."

DAM has an expansive understanding of creatives. In the past, the museum has given the gig to composer and sound artist Nathan Hall, hacker Mar Williams and the Flobots.

This year's residency starts in May and goes through August. During the first month, the creative will work with DAM staff to develop a project that will last for the remainder of the residency.

The chosen creative will receive a $7,500 honorarium, a $2,000 stipend for materials and a variety of other perks, including DAM membership for a year.

You can can apply for DAM's Creative-in-Residence program here. The deadline is noon on April 7.

Kyle Harris
Kyle Harris, Westword’s Culture Editor, quit making documentaries and started writing when he realized he could tell hundreds of stories in the same amount of time it takes to make one movie. Before coming to Westword, he worked as the managing editor of The Colorado Independent. He has gardened his front yard to some neighbors’ disdain and others’ delight, played angry folk music at DIY spaces nationwide, curated a microcinema and written about everything from experimental film and polyamory to political backroom shenanigans and urban gardeners’ feuds.
Denver Art Museum
100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway
Denver, CO 80204

720-865-5000

www.denverartmuseum.org

