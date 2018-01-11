Some Idiot Vandalized the Denver Art Museum's Ponti Building

It must have been just a handful of hours before the groundbreaking at the Denver Art Museum's iconic Gio Ponti building on Wednesday morning that some idiot got inside the protective construction fence surrounding the landmark and vandalized with idiotic graffiti the west side of the building. (The graffiti is visible from Bannock Street between West 13th and West 14th avenues.)

The groundbreaking, held on the Civic Center side of the building, was meant to symbolically kick off the $150 million restoration of the internationally significant work of modern architecture — a project that now includes the removal of idiotic graffiti.