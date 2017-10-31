Denver Art Museum Building for the Future With Then, Now, Next

The Denver Art Museum’s North Building — more commonly known as the Ponti building, in honor of its chief designer, Gio Ponti — will shut down on November 19 and remain closed for the next three years. Ponti’s only work in North America, the structure will undergo an extensive rehabilitation, with a goal of completing the work in time for its fiftieth anniversary, in 2021. To explain what the Ponti building is and how it’s going to change, the DAM has mounted Then, Now, Next: Evolution of an Architectural Icon, which is on view now on the second level of the Hamilton Building. The word “icon” is thrown around a lot, used to label everything from beer to bud, but there’s no hyperbole here: The Ponti is truly iconic.

The show is more informational than inspirational, laying out a simple narrative about the past, present and future of the Ponti. There are enlargements of old and new photos of the building and the key players in its creation; artist renditions of the planned changes; archival items such as scrapbooks, stationery and cards; sample tiles from both the exterior and the interior, and other ceramics and graphics by Ponti.



One of the most important displays is the absolutely sublime original model of the building, created in 1966 by Ponti and James Sudler, Ponti’s Denver-based collaborator and a significant architect in his own right. The model is made of painted cardboard and, considering the fragility of the materials, is in remarkable condition. The model comprises two conjoined towers wedged into the outrageously odd-shaped lot; next to the towers is a one-and-a-half-story box that remains from the previous museum on the site. A vintage aerial photo shows that the old museum comprised a collection of facelifted buildings (demolished to make room for the Ponti) and that still-existing box, which was a 1954 built-from-the-ground-up structure designed by Burnham Hoyt. The box was originally constructed to satisfy the requirements of a gift of part of the Samuel H. Kress Collection to the DAM. Unlike the actual Ponti building, the model includes a football-shaped structure adjacent to the tubular entrance; the curved concrete wall that today runs behind the Edgar Heap of Birds sculpture is the only part of it that was built.