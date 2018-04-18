Five Arty Things to Do and See This Weekend (and Beyond)

This feels like community week in the galleries, where simple and sometimes satirical Chicano art, treatises on women’s rights and the human rights of undocumented youth seeking citizenship, experiments in performance art and more are all waiting to challenge your mind and change your thinking. All you have to do is follow our advice. Here are five ways to meet art and issues head-on.

Tony Ortega, Time for Self-Reflection

Art Gym Denver, 1460 Leyden Street

April 19 through May 11

Opening reception: Thursday, April 19, 5 to 8 p.m.

What does a giant of Denver’s deeply rooted Chicano artist community do while on sabbatical? When Tony Ortega took his year off from teaching at Regis University, he went to work. Becoming a familiar face at the Art Gym, Ortega worked with Gregory Santos, who oversees the facility’s printmaking studio, to delve into the mechanics of silkscreening, lithography and etchings. Time for Self-Reflection is a chance for Ortega’s fans to see what’s new in his universe, along with the colorful scenes of Chicano life he’s been known for over nearly four decades. Incidentally, Ortega also traveled to Cuba with his wife, Sylvia Montero — and a camera. He’ll be discussing his trip with a talk on Thursday, May 3, at 6 p.m. at the Art Gym. Visit the Art Gym on Facebook for more related events.