Five Arty Things to Do This Week Around Denver
|
Derrick Velasquez solos at Robischon Gallery.
Derrick Velasquez, Facebook
Summer means vacations and time spent with nature, as well as rousing group showcases and, sometimes, business as usual in the galleries. This week pulls it all together for art-lovers making the rounds.
|
Michael Warren Contemporary
Kelton Osborn and Andrew Roberts-Gray
Michael Warren Contemporary
July 20-September 2
Opening Reception: Thursday, July 20, 6 to 8 p.m.
Michael Warren pairs angular abstractionists Kelton Osborn and Andrew Roberts-Gray for a show that blends flavors of architecture and fractured landscapes on and off the wall for a well-matched summer show. Roberts-Gray will deliver an artist talk at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, July 22, to explain how real and abstract worlds mesh in his work. Assorted works by Michael Warren Contemporary artists will also be on display in the remainder of the gallery, including John Garrett’s “Thicket,” a materials-intensive installation in a suspended wire cube.
Jae Ko: FLOW
Ted Larsen: Insider Influence, The Space Program and Other Specific Domains
Derrick Velasquez: Constant Denial
Radial: Kate Petley, Don Voisine, Stephen Westfall
Robischon Gallery
July 20 through September 9
Opening Reception: Thursday, July 20, 6 to 8 p.m.
Robischon Gallery finishes the summer with a delicious grab bag of work by gallery artists, starting with a solo by Jae Ko, who continues her paper adventures with a snippet of her installation FLOW (originally displayed at the Contemporary Art Museum Houston) and more. Sculptor Ted Larsen also gets a solo, as does Derrick Velasquez, who completes a 2017 trifecta of exhibits, including a pair of site-specific installations and a small exhibit he curated, both currently on view at MCA Denver. A group show of new work by Kate Petley, Don Voisine and Stephen Westfall rounds out the show.
Keep reading for three more art shows opening in Denver this week.Next Page
Get the ICYMI: Today's Top Stories Newsletter Our daily newsletter delivers quick clicks to keep you in the know
Catch up on the day's news and stay informed with our daily digest of the most popular news, music, food and arts stories in Denver, delivered to your inbox Monday through Friday.
Recommended for You
Powered by SailThru
Upcoming Events
-
Michael Colyar
TicketsFri., Aug. 18, 7:30pm
-
Michael Colyar
TicketsFri., Aug. 18, 9:45pm
-
Michael Colyar
TicketsSat., Aug. 19, 7:30pm
-
"Belleville"
TicketsFri., Aug. 25, 7:30pmpowered by goldstar
Sponsor Content
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!