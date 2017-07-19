Five Arty Things to Do This Week Around Denver

EXPAND Derrick Velasquez solos at Robischon Gallery. Derrick Velasquez, Facebook

Summer means vacations and time spent with nature, as well as rousing group showcases and, sometimes, business as usual in the galleries. This week pulls it all together for art-lovers making the rounds.

Michael Warren Contemporary

Kelton Osborn and Andrew Roberts-Gray

Michael Warren Contemporary

July 20-September 2

Opening Reception: Thursday, July 20, 6 to 8 p.m.

Michael Warren pairs angular abstractionists Kelton Osborn and Andrew Roberts-Gray for a show that blends flavors of architecture and fractured landscapes on and off the wall for a well-matched summer show. Roberts-Gray will deliver an artist talk at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, July 22, to explain how real and abstract worlds mesh in his work. Assorted works by Michael Warren Contemporary artists will also be on display in the remainder of the gallery, including John Garrett’s “Thicket,” a materials-intensive installation in a suspended wire cube.

Jae Ko: FLOW

Ted Larsen: Insider Influence, The Space Program and Other Specific Domains

Derrick Velasquez: Constant Denial

Radial: Kate Petley, Don Voisine, Stephen Westfall

Robischon Gallery

July 20 through September 9

Opening Reception: Thursday, July 20, 6 to 8 p.m.

Robischon Gallery finishes the summer with a delicious grab bag of work by gallery artists, starting with a solo by Jae Ko, who continues her paper adventures with a snippet of her installation FLOW (originally displayed at the Contemporary Art Museum Houston) and more. Sculptor Ted Larsen also gets a solo, as does Derrick Velasquez, who completes a 2017 trifecta of exhibits, including a pair of site-specific installations and a small exhibit he curated, both currently on view at MCA Denver. A group show of new work by Kate Petley, Don Voisine and Stephen Westfall rounds out the show.

