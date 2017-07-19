menu

Five Arty Things to Do This Week Around Denver

New Dystopian Comic Series Acid of the Godz Tackles Eco Crisis


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

Five Arty Things to Do This Week Around Denver

Wednesday, July 19, 2017 at 7:55 a.m.
By Susan Froyd
Derrick Velasquez solos at Robischon Gallery.EXPAND
Derrick Velasquez solos at Robischon Gallery.
Derrick Velasquez, Facebook
A A

Summer means vacations and time spent with nature, as well as rousing group showcases and, sometimes, business as usual in the galleries. This week pulls it all together for art-lovers making the rounds.

Five Arty Things to Do This Week Around Denver
Michael Warren Contemporary

Kelton Osborn and Andrew Roberts-Gray
Michael Warren Contemporary
July 20-September 2
Opening Reception: Thursday, July 20, 6 to 8 p.m.
Michael Warren pairs angular abstractionists Kelton Osborn and Andrew Roberts-Gray for a show that blends flavors of architecture and fractured landscapes on and off the wall for a well-matched summer show. Roberts-Gray will deliver an artist talk at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, July 22, to explain how real and abstract worlds mesh in his work. Assorted works by Michael Warren Contemporary artists will also be on display in the remainder of the gallery, including John Garrett’s “Thicket,” a materials-intensive installation in a suspended wire cube.

Jae Ko: FLOW
Ted Larsen: Insider Influence, The Space Program and Other Specific Domains
Derrick Velasquez: Constant Denial
Radial: Kate Petley, Don Voisine, Stephen Westfall
Robischon Gallery
July 20 through September 9
Opening Reception: Thursday, July 20, 6 to 8 p.m.
Robischon Gallery finishes the summer with a delicious grab bag of work by gallery artists, starting with a solo by Jae Ko, who continues her paper adventures with a snippet of her installation FLOW (originally displayed at the Contemporary Art Museum Houston) and more. Sculptor Ted Larsen also gets a solo, as does Derrick Velasquez, who completes a 2017 trifecta of exhibits, including a pair of site-specific installations and a small exhibit he curated, both currently on view at MCA Denver. A group show of new work by Kate Petley, Don Voisine and Stephen Westfall rounds out the show.

Related Stories

Keep reading for three more art shows opening in Denver this week.


Susan Froyd
Denver native Susan Froyd studied English, Art and finally Journalism at Metro State University of Denver, and also managed movie theaters, sold art supplies and was a buyer in the stationery and greeting card industry, before landing at the weekly Denver newspaper Westword as Arts and Culture Editor in 1992. Twenty-two years of coverage later, she’s still at it and not over her love affair with Denver’s cultural scene. Not so much a critic as she is a cheerleader for the city’s fine- and performing-arts communities, Susan feels privileged to serve all the vibrant artists in all disciplines who make our town a more engaging place to live.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

Upcoming Events

In Case You Missed It

Sponsor Content

©2017 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >