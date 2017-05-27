Artist MayG Spotted in Custom-Painted Denim in Englewood

EXPAND MayG was spotted on South Broadway and Girard Avenue. Photo by Mauricio Rocha

An artist has the ability to reinvent, in the process making statements that can be both provocative and colorful — on the canvas and in her fashion. MayG, a painter in mediums ranging from faces to jeans, describes her style as "original, colorful and fun." She was raised in Oklahoma but moved to Denver almost a year ago. "I can confidently say that I will help my home state prosper however I can, but I will not permanently return," she says. After spotting MayG on South Broadway in Englewood, we stopped to chat with her about her art, where she shops, and what inspires her striking look.

EXPAND MayG picked up this jacket at a thrift store. Photo by Mauricio Rocha

Westword: What is your profession?

MayG: I'm an artist. Aside from my independent work, I am an art instructor and also a professional face painter.

Who or what inspires your personal style?

One of my life goals is to bring positivity wherever I go, and I believe that can be presented even through clothes. I choose items that bring smiles.

What is your favorite film?

Without a doubt, right now my absolute favorite movie is Trolls. I have nothing to hate about this film: There's a positive story line, insane animation, complete characterization and the colors will blow you away. I'm working on a world of original characters, and can only hope it prospers like Trolls or Smurfs.

EXPAND MayG's backpack is made of blue faux-fur, her favorite color and the color of her hair. Photo by Mauricio Rocha

What is your favorite color?

Blue is my absolute favorite color and way of life now. One of my sayings I put everywhere is "B BLU, B YOU," to remind people to be themselves...and their BLU friend will always be there supporting that.

What is your favorite accessory?

Well, the first thing that comes to mind are nipples. Yup, 100 percent. My nipples are my favorite accessory to showcase in an outfit. I'm a huge feminist who recently moved from the bible belt to this liberal state. When I say feminism, I mean the social, political and economic equality of the sexes.

EXPAND MayG hand-painted a pink doughnut and other designs on her jeans. Photo by Mauricio Rocha

What is your jam of the moment?

My jam for every moment is always Amy Winehouse. My dog's name is Bleezy Ray Winehouse the Cat!

Where do you you shop?

Goodwill outlets are my kryptonite right now, I've probably spent about $25 total on a new wardrobe in the last month. I feel like clothes were made with more passion in the past, and people held on to their good pieces until the last possible moment...then they end up at Goodwill for our generation!

EXPAND MayG wears two mis-matched Vans sneakers: one pink and one blue. Photo by Mauricio Rocha

What is your style mantra?

My mantra for everything is "B BLU B YOU," and if I'm feeling sassy: "B BLU, B YOU, do whatever you want to do!"

Who designed your outfit?

I honestly never pay attention to brands, I just look for color and creativity. If there's not enough of that, I'll add my own, like I did with these pants!

EXPAND "The statement shirt I'm wearing is a Free the Nipple/420 collaboration showcasing nipples and a pot leaf with the word legalize," says MayG. Photo by Mauricio Rocha

Is there anything you'd like to add?

I love creating for and with people, from all visual arts to events, so check me out, hit me up, and let's get something going!

Denver, like MayG, never be afraid to express yourself and do what you want to do. Click here to follow MayG on social media.