menu

Denver Arts Week: Mile High Culture and Where to Find It

Ritualcravt Celebrates New Location With Seance and One-Year Anniversary Party


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

Denver Arts Week: Mile High Culture and Where to Find It

Friday, November 4, 2016 at 7:28 a.m.
By Susan Froyd
Get inside Denver Arts Week 2016.
Get inside Denver Arts Week 2016.
Westword File Photo
A A

The best thing about Denver Arts Week? It amplifies what we have here all year along, and especially in mid-fall, when local culture is completely up and running for a bright new season. From November 4 through 12, it’s the best chance you’ll have this year to explore what’s happening culturally, downtown and all over the Denver metro area — call it a smorgasbord of the arts with bargain prices. It can be difficult to navigate through Denver Arts Week, though, with so much going on, so we’re here to help with this primer on how and where to get started. Happy arting!

Got a penny? You’re in like Flynn for Denver Arts Week at MCA Denver.
Got a penny? You’re in like Flynn for Denver Arts Week at MCA Denver.
MCA Denver

Pick a Deal
Regional arts organizations across the cultural gamut will be bending over backward for you, just to nudge you into the groove of coming back for more during Denver Arts Week, because, yeah: Collecting art can be addictive once you’ve put your money down on one thing you love for the first time. To that end, some galleries will be offering $52.80 art deals and more, while local restaurants, hotels, museums, theaters and performance groups will entice with a barrage of discounts, BOGOs and $52.80s. You can’t go wrong. Go online for a listing of deals galore, from daily penny admission at MCA Denver to free admission with an audio tour at the American Museum of Western Art on November 7.

Discover Denver's Arts Districts on Know Your Arts First Friday.
Discover Denver's Arts Districts on Know Your Arts First Friday.
Danielle Lirette

Know Your Arts First Friday
Friday, November 4, in seven metro Denver arts districts
The First Friday in November traditionally marks the kickoff of Denver Arts Week by showcasing what technically happens in art districts all over town on every First Friday of the year — but with added incentives. In RiNo, it’s an opportunity to hitch a ride with the RiNo VIP Studio Tour bus, an exclusive guided voyage to some of the district’s hottest art spots from 5 to 9 p.m. Your ticket to ride is $26.40 plus fees, and advance reservations are a must. And in the Art District on Santa Fe, the neighborhood will be celebrating its roots with Día de los Muertos celebrations at the Museo de las Americas and along the gallery strip. Other districts participating include the Golden Triangle, Navajo Street Art District, Tennyson Street Cultural District, and in Lakewood, Belmar’s Block 7 and the 40 West Arts District.

Explore twelve-plus Denver metro venues for free during Night at the Museums.
Explore twelve-plus Denver metro venues for free during Night at the Museums.
Denver Art Museum

Free Night at the Museums
5 to 10 p.m. Saturday, November 5
Twelve Denver museums (as well as Four Mile Historic Park and a quartet of Golden arts venues) will open their gates to all for free on November 5, giving curious newcomers and longtime fans a chance to discover or rediscover some of the metro area’s most essential cultural cornerstones. Some highlights include live demos at the new Science Pyramid and a rare nighttime stroll through the Boettcher Memorial Tropical Conservatory at the Denver Botanic Gardens, a performance of the one-act bilingual opera En Mis Palabras/In My Own Words at 6:30 p.m. at the History Colorado Center and a possible interaction with Titanic survivor Molly Brown herself at the Molly Brown House Museum, but that’s only the tip of a massive iceberg. Find a complete listing of participating venues online, and make your travels easy by taking the free shuttle service provided; get an online interactive map of all the routes at the Visit Denver website.

Misty Cole, "Political Circus."EXPAND
Misty Cole, "Political Circus."
Rocky Mountain Quilt Museum

Try Something Different
Even the little guys get into the act during Denver Arts Week, and places you might not have known existed get a share of the spotlight, right along with the big SCFD heavy-hitters. And that includes fun events geared toward little guys of the human persuasion, too.

Related Stories

What’s out there? The Rocky Mountain Quilt Museum, now settled in its new home along the West Colfax corridor, pays homage to politics and presidents with the exhibit Patchwork Pundits Take on Politics, complemented by a display of portrait quilts from the Presidential Quilt Project, now through Christmas.

Lighthouse Writers Workshop, Denver’s premier writing school, will host a writing seminar on polishing dialogue with author Margot Livesey from 4 to 6 p.m. November 4, followed by a free public reception, reading and Q&A with the best-selling author at 6:30 p.m. Take advantage of a $52.80 special for the workshop by reserving at 303-297-1185, or just drop by later for the reading.

Arts Street youth artists, ages 14 to 20, from the Youth Employment Academy High School wax on the pleasure of the bicycle for The Curious Road: Life of a Bike. Find Arts Street’s show in the back-alley Wandering Art Gallery, 853 Inca Street, Suite 6, from 5:30 to 10 p.m. during First Friday, November 4.

The whole family will enjoy the Magic of Theatre, a free backstage primer on stagecraft, presented by the Denver Center for the Performing Arts in the Jones Theatre at 6:30 p.m. Monday, November 7.  And what could more familial than a hands-on, edible pancake-art session, complete with gooey squeeze bottles full of batter, offered daily at the Children’s Museum of Denver at Marsico Campus? The museum has a lot more Denver Arts Week fun planned, including a lion dance performed by Shaolin Hung Mei Kung Fu at noon on November 12.

Go online to find more Denver Arts Week hidden gems and family-friendly events.

Use Current Location

Related Locations

miles
River North Art District
More Info
More Info

rivernorthart.com
Denver, CO 80216

www.rivernorthart.com

miles
MCA Denver
More Info
More Info

1485 Delgany St.
Denver, CO 80202

303-298-7554

www.mcadenver.org

miles
American Museum of Western Art - The Anschutz Collection
More Info
More Info

1727 Tremont Place
Denver, CO 80202

303-293-2000

www.anschutzcollection.org

miles
Art District on Santa Fe
More Info
More Info

500-1200 blocks, Santa Fe Dr.
Denver, CO 80204

303-352-0797

www.artdistrictonsantafe.com

miles
Navajo Street Art District
More Info
More Info

3600 Navajo St.
Denver, CO 80211

www.navajostreetartdistrict.com

miles
Tennyson Street Business District
More Info
More Info

Tennyson St., between 38th and 44th avenues
Denver, CO 80212

miles
Museo de las Americas
More Info
More Info

861 Santa Fe Dr.
Denver, CO 80204

303-571-4401

www.museo.org

miles
Belmar
More Info
More Info

Wadsworth Blvd. and Alameda Ave.
Lakewood, CO 80226

303-742-1520

www.belmarcolorado.com

miles
40 West Gallery and Studios
More Info
More Info

1560 Teller St.
Denver, CO 80214

www.40westarts.org

miles
Denver Botanic Gardens
More Info
More Info

1007 York St.
Denver, CO 80206

720-865-3500

www.botanicgardens.org

miles
History Colorado Center
More Info
More Info

1200 Broadway
Denver, CO 80203

303-447-8679

www.historycolorado.org

miles
Molly Brown House Museum
More Info
More Info

1340 Pennsylvania St.
Denver, CO 80203

303-832-4092

www.mollybrown.org

miles
Lighthouse Writers Workshop
More Info
More Info

1515 Race St.
Denver, CO 80206

303-297-1185

www.lighthousewriters.org

miles
Jones Theatre
More Info
More Info

1101 13th St.
Denver, CO 80204

303-893-6090

www.denveroffcenter.org

miles
Children's Museum of Denver at Marsico Campus
More Info
More Info

2121 Children's Museum Drive, Denver, CO
Denver, Colorado 80211

303-561-0102

www.mychildsmuseum.org

miles
Children’s Museum of Denver at Marsico Campus
More Info
More Info

2121 Children's Museum Dr.
Denver, CO 80211

303-433-7444

www.mychildsmuseum.org

In Case You Missed It

Upcoming Events

Popular Stories

Sponsor Content

©2016 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >