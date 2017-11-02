Mayor Hancock Gets Schooled in Hip-Hop for Denver Arts Week 2017

The eleventh Denver Arts Week, which runs November 3 through November 11, got off to an awkward start on the mezzanine of the Temple Hoyne Buell Theater this morning, November 2, when Mayor Michael Hancock got schooled in hip-hop.

The feel-good event also starred Jayne Buck; Visit Denver vice-president of tourism, and Janice Sinden, Hancock's former chief of staff-turned-CEO of the Denver Center for the Performing Arts, all speaking to a giggling press, bribed with pastries and fruit, about the city's commitment to the arts and the wonders of Arts Week.

Hancock talked about how the week is part of Imagine 2020, a major cultural visioning process that the city is halfway through. He praised himself for doling out $2,020 to each Denver City Council member so that they can in turn dish it out to creatives in their districts to create Arts Week projects, which will be on display starting First Friday, November 3 (he assured us that $2,020 times thirteen is a lot for his office to give). In the mix of what councilmembers funded with the dough: zumba dancing, Latin soul, and Ghanaian and Burmese fiber art.