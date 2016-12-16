Denver Botanic Gardens Announces an Alexander Calder Sculpture Exhibit
|
Alexander Calder's "A Two-Faced Guy."
Calder Foundation, New York / Art Resource, New York
Modernist artist Alexander Calder's abstract sculptures will be showcased at the Denver Botanic Gardens' York Street location starting spring 2017.
Orchestrated by guest curator Alfred Pacquement, "Calder: Monumental," will feature the artist's works displayed across 24 acres of the Gardens.
“Calder is likely the modern artist who has created the most impressive number of large scale sculptures and it is certainly fitting to present his colossal works at Denver Botanic Gardens, creating a fascinating landscape of abstract forms,” wrote Pacquement, honorary director of the Musée National d’Art, in a press release.
The show, which will run from April 28-September 24, features standing mobiles, so-called "stabiles," made of bolted steel plates.
Says the Gardens CEO Brian Vogt: "Alexander Calder is in a very small group of the most consequential artists of the 20th century and we are thrilled to share his work with the Rocky Mountain Region and beyond."
|
Alexander Calder, "Polygons on Triangles (The Nun)."
Calder Foundation, New York / Art Resource, New York
Related Location
1007 York St.
Denver, CO 80206
