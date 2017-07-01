The Ten Best Comedy Events in Denver: July 2017

The Satellite of Love cruises through the Paramount Theatre on July 18 for Mystery Science Theater 3000 Live. Mystery Science Theater 3000

Now that the dog days of summer are here, it's time for another Westword inventory of the ten best comedy shows in Denver. Though July is dedicated to both ice cream and hot dogs, Denver's comedians, producers and vendors haven't taken the summer off. Indeed, so robust are the comedic offerings that winnowing the list down to ten was a challenge that led to omissions like Steve Martin and Martin Short's two-man show on July 22 at the Bellco Theatre (which sold out long ago, anyway, but here's a ticket link if you're willing to face price gouging on the resale marketplace). With everything from the triumphant return of erstwhile local Chris Charpentier to visits from movie-riffing robots and none other than Dave Chappelle, we're confident your ribs will be sufficiently tickled in July. Here's our top ten, in chronological order.

Chris Charpentier

Sunday, July 2 and Wednesday, July 5

Comedy Works Downtown

The Denver comedy scene loves nothing more than seeing one of its own succeed, and over the past few weeks, former hometown boy Chris Charpentier has left locals swelling with pride. On Tuesday, June 20, Charpentier smashed his late-night debut with a well-honed set on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, while his friends and fans organized viewing parties all over the city to celebrate. Charpentier, who's also appeared on Uproarious, Flophouse and Those Who Can't, reaches another career milestone this week with a pair of headlining engagements at his home club, the Downtown Comedy Works, at 7 p.m. on Sunday, July 2 and 8 p.m. on Wednesday, July 5. Visit Comedy Works events calendar to learn more and buy tickets, $14.

Pussy Bros.

Pussy Bros.

Friday, July 7, 7 p.m.

El Charrito

The Pussy Bros. is a Denver-based stand-up-comedy super group featuring Christie Buchele, Janae Burris and Rachel Weeks, who've united to forge their own path through a historically male-dominated industry. Among the funniest comics in town, the Bros. have toured the country together, co-headlined a comedy festival and produce a pair of monthly stand-up showcases. One of the Comedy RoomRoom at El Charrito's earliest successes, the first Friday Pussy Bros. show remains a highlight of the five-star dive bar's increasingly busy entertainment calendar. The group's July lineup is packed with out-of-towner comics like Oliva Cathcart (Atlanta), Nicole Conlan (New York City) and Judge Drizz (Los Angeles), along with Lila Bear (a recent transplant from Memphis) and the triumphant return of Brad Galli and headliner David Rodriguez. Admission is free. Visit the Pussy Bros. Facebook page to learn more.

Action shot from Lucha Libre & Laughs: Cheap Pop Geoff Decker

Lucha Libre & Laughs

Friday, July 7, 8 p.m.

The Oriental Theater

Lucha Libre & Laughs, the multiple Best of Denver-winning mashup of professional wrestling and standup comedy, returns to its home at the Oriental Theater with "A Winner Is You!," featuring an exceptional lineup of performers both on the mic and in the ring. Including a title bout between LLL Tag Team Champions the Left Coast Guerillas and the Handicapped Heroes Gregory Iron and Zach Gowen (WWE), the ringside action should be more than enough to slake the bloodthirst of Lucha Libre & Laughs' rowdy fans. Also featuring colorful commentary from Nathan Lund and Aaron Urist during the matches, along with performances from local favorites Geoff Tice and Phil Palisoul, Lucha Libre & Laughs is like no other show in town. Showtime is at 8 p.m., on Friday, July 7. Visit the Oriental Theater's events page to learn more and buy tickets for $10.

Geoff Tice

Guest List: Comedy Album Recording

Friday, July 7, 8 p.m. and 10 p.m.

The Bakery Arts Warehouse

Last July, local comedian Ben Bryant took a big gamble on a new venture, a monthly standup and sketch comedy showcase called Guest List at the Bakery Arts Warehouse, a DIY-friendly venue that had never hosted comedy before. Investing large sums of time and money (scarce resources for comedians) into renting the space, curating the lineups and attracting a crowd, Bryant weathered the dizzying highs and dispiriting lows of producing a comedy show, persisting until he reached the milestone of a one-year anniversary. To celebrate, he's inviting forty different local comics (including Westword's own Byron Graham) to perform streamlined three-minute sets and compiling the results into an album. Essentially a mixtape of some of Denver's best comedians circa 2017, the recording is divided into two different shows, with one beginning at 8 p.m. followed by another at 10 p.m. on Friday, July 7. Visit Guest List's Facebook events page to learn more and follow the Eventbrite link to buy tickets, which cost $10.

Dave Chappelle

Thursday, July 13

Bellco Theatre

After years away from the mic, many Dave Chappelle fans worried that he'd pull a J.D. Salinger act and never perform again. Luckily for everyone, the appeal of the stage is irresistible, and over the past few years Chappelle has pursued comedy with renewed vigor. In addition to hosting the infamous post-election episode of Saturday night live and touring constantly, Chappelle recently released a pair of one-hour specials for Netflix, with a third on the way. Thanks to frequent appearances on local stages, Coloradan comedy nerds have benefited from the Chappelle renaissance more than almost anywhere else in the country, but that's no reason to delay seeing one of the country's greatest living comedians. Remarkably, the show hasn't yet sold out. Visit the Bellco Theatre's events page to learn more and buy your tickets, $69.50 - $89.50, post haste. Lucky ticket-holders for Chappelle's sold-out Red Rocks show on July 15 know the importance of acting quickly all too well. Bellco Theatre recommends arriving early, and like every Chappelle performance, phones and cameras are strictly prohibited.

